Chinese, Vietnamese leaders pledge to strengthen political, economic ties – The Durango Herald

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Vietnamese President To Lam leave a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Andres Martinez Casares/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING (AP) The leaders of China and Vietnam The two countries pledged to strengthen economic ties and gave a nod to their shared communist ideology during the new Vietnamese president's first visit to Beijing on Monday.

To Lam, The US president, who took office in May, made China the destination of his first state visit, signaling the continued importance the Southeast Asian nation places on its giant neighbour despite ongoing tensions. territorial frictions in the South China Sea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Li Yuan, held a ceremony for Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, at Beijing's vast Great Hall of the People, filled with flags, flowers and a marching band.

Xi Jinping stressed the profound friendship between Vietnam and China and said Vietnam is a priority for Beijing's neighborhood diplomacy.

As the two ruling communist parties in the world, China and Vietnam should carry forward their traditional friendship and jointly promote the development of the world socialist cause, Xi said. I believe our path will become wider as we move forward.

Lam's three-day visit to China comes about two weeks after he was confirmed as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country's top political post. He succeeds Nguyen Phu Trong, who was appointed general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. died last month after 13 years at the head of the party.

Lam told Xi that the relationship with China was the top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy.

“As a brother, we always observe every step of China's development and are happy with the achievements the Chinese party, government and people have made under your leadership,” Lam said in his opening speech before meeting Xi.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of 14 cooperation agreements in areas including political education, infrastructure, health and banking. China is Vietnam's largest trading partner, with a total bilateral trade volume of $172 billion last year.

Lam said Vietnam supports China's claim to Taiwan's autonomy, known as the one-China principle, and any issues related to Hong Kong and the Tibet and Xinjiang regions are China's internal affairs.

Lam is expected to continue her predecessor's strategy of balancing relations with China, the United States, Russia and others.

The United States and its ally Japan have developed closer ties with the communist government of Vietnam, America's former enemy in the Vietnam War, as they seek partners in a growing economic and strategic rivalry with China.

During Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam in December, the two countries announced that they would build A shared future that is of strategic importance. The deal, which Chinese state media described as an upgrade of ties, was seen as a concession by Vietnam, which had resisted using that language in the past.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Lam in Vietnam in June after visiting North Korea on a rare foreign trip for the Russian leader, who has been ostracized by many countries over the full-scale 2022 invasion Ukraine.

Mr Lam began his China tour on Sunday in Guangzhou, a major manufacturing and export hub near Hong Kong. He also visited sites in the southern city where Vietnam's former communist leader Ho Chi Minh stayed in the 1920s and 1930s.

Although both are one-party communist states, Vietnam and China have repeatedly clashed over territories they both claim in the South China Sea. China also briefly invaded parts of northern Vietnam in 1979.

A Vietnamese Coast Guard vessel recently participated in joint exercises in the Philippines, which has seen a series of violent clashes with China over disputed territory in the South China Sea.

Vietnam has nevertheless benefited economically from investment by Chinese manufacturers, who have moved production to the Southeast Asian country, partly to circumvent U.S. restrictions on solar panels and other exports from China.

Mistreanu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

Vietnamese President To Lam, center, applauds during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Andres Martinez Casares/Pool Photo via AP)

