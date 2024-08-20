Politics
Lee Anderson Makes Surprise Appearance in Gwent
Tom Owen – Local democracy journalist
Controversial politician Lee Anderson, who became the UK's first Reform Party MP, made a surprise appearance in Gwent as three councillors joined the party.
The MP was a Conservative deputy leader but joined the Reform Party in March when he was suspended from the party after refusing to apologise for claiming Islamists controlled London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
He addressed supporters in a Cwmbran pub at an event to announce that three formerly independent councillors had formed a Reform UK group within Torfaen Town Council.
Councillors Alan Slade and David Thomas, who were both elected as independents in the Llantarnam ward in the 2022 local elections, and Jason OConnell, who was also elected as an independent in a by-election in February last year in the same ward in Cwmbran, will sit as a group of three on the Labour-controlled council.
Support point
The Reform Party came second, 7,322 votes behind Labour, in Torfaen in July's general election and the party led by Nigel Farage now has its first foothold in local government in Wales.
Speaking to reporters, Mr Anderson described south Wales as no different to the red wall areas of northern England, which swung from Labour to the Conservatives in the 2019 general election.
Asked whether the Reform Party could win votes in Wales, Mr Anderson said: “Yes. What's wrong with that?”
He said asking voters whether they recognized the Reform Party as a rebranded Conservative Party was to suggest people didn't know what they were voting for.
Councillor Thomas, who until 2019 was a Labour councillor when he and Councillor Slade left the governing group over a council tax rise, insisted there was no need for the three to stand in a by-election now that they had joined a political party.
We don't need a by-election, the people of Llantarnam voted for us as individuals. We are not joining the Reform Party to impose the Reform Party on the people of Llantarnam. You will still have the same councillors, who will still fight for you, who will still do everything we normally do, the Reform Party will not impose any constraints on us.
Councillor Slade said: “You still have the same people, the same energy, the same commitment. We don't feel like anything has changed, in a way.”
However, Councillor Thomas, who stood for Reform under its former name, the Brexit Party, in the 2019 election and finished third with more than 5,000 votes, acknowledged the party was looking ahead to the 2026 Senedd election.
He answered yes when asked if he was seeking to build a political base with the formation of a council group and claimed that his appeal, which helped him secure 16.9% of the vote in Wales and a series of second places but no MPs, was because he represented common sense and cut through bureaucracy.
Farage
Jason O'Connell admitted the party was best known for its leader Nigel Farage but said it was our job to change that and said he liked his policies of reforming the NHS, improving transport and reforming local government.
Asked by a journalist whether he wanted to see more privatisation of the NHS, Cllr OConnell, who was once a Conservative councillor in Torfaen, replied: “Not particularly. I would like to see better outcomes.”
Councillor Thomas said he did not disagree with Reform's tough immigration policies and acknowledged it was probably the main issue for those who voted for it, but said he would have to see the statistics to know any impact of immigration on Torfaen.
He and Councillor Slade also both said they supported devolution of the Senedd and Wales, but Councillor OConnell said he was a little more undecided.
Labour holds 29 of the 40 seats on the council and there is a five-member Independent group, a three-member Torfaen Independent group and now a three-member Reform UK Wales group.
|
