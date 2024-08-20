Donald Trump's nephew discusses family history of dementia, notes 'warning signs'





Donald Trump's nephew discussed his uncle's family history of dementia and possible signs of the disease in an interview last week.

Fred Trump III, the son of Donald Trump's late brother Fred Trump Jr., wrote in his book about his grandfather's battle with Alzheimer's disease. Fred Trump Sr. died at the age of 93 in 1999, eight years after being diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Dean Obeidallah Show, Fred Trump III was asked if he saw anything in Donald Trump that reminded him of his grandfather from that era.

He suggested he could see some indicators based on his experiences, but noted he was not a medical expert.

You know, Donald said, “Oh, my dad was on top until the end.” I can assure you that was not the case, he said.

I know what I saw in my grandfather, he added. I know what I saw in Donald's older sister, my aunt Maryanne, who, ultimately… I'm not a doctor, I don't claim to be. I just know the warning signs of both my grandfathers.

Donald Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, died at the age of 86 in November last year.

Donald's cousin, John Walters, suffered from dementia. It's a hereditary disease, Fred Trump III continued, adding of his uncle: “He looks older. And I get it … anybody who's in this office looks different than they do when they come out. But he's spouting stuff and he's crazy, and he can't stick to a message. And he was able to stick to a message.”

He highlighted the Republican candidates' inability to stay on topic during a speech in North Carolina last week, which his campaign had said would focus on the economy.

He had one goal: to talk about the economy, he said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Fred Trump III became the second member of the family to publish a damaging article about the former president, releasing his memoir, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way. His sister, Mary Trump, has written several books on the subject.

Fred Trump III and Mary Trump both endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

Donald Trump spent much of his campaign against President Joe Biden focusing on what he called his opponent’s cognitive decline. Polls showed that significant shares of voters were concerned about the mental acuity of both men.

Trump has struggled to readjust since Biden stepped aside and Harris, a much younger and more energetic candidate, joined the race on a wave of momentum.

Earlier this year, the Washington Post looked at Trump's preoccupation with mental health and how it may have been shaped by his father's experience.

Experts aren't sure exactly how people develop Alzheimer's disease, but genetics have been shown to play a role. People who have a parent or sibling with the disease are more likely to develop the disease, and the risk increases for those who have more than one first-degree relative with the disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

