Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, and the Clutter of AI-Generated Campaign Images





Published

08/19/2024 4:27 PM

4:27

August 19, 2024

afternoon

Your trusted source for contextualizing 2024 election news. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump shared several fake images of young, blonde, white women holding iced coffees and wearing Swifties for Trump T-shirts. He included an AI-generated image of Taylor Swift wearing Uncle Sam regalia, imploring the American people to vote for Trump.

One of the images is clearly marked as satirical and was posted by a popular conservative influencer on X the day before. Another is actually a real photo of Jenna Piwowarczyk, a freshman at Liberty University who wore a handmade Swifties for Trump T-shirt to her rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on June 18.

Swift hadn’t endorsed Trump, but he said “I accept!” in his post, implying that she might have. The message couldn’t be further from the truth, as the pop star made her support for the Biden-Harris campaign clear in 2020, tweeting to Trump, “We will vote for you in November.” Trump likely wouldn’t face any legal repercussions related to his campaign, though he could because of the use of Swift’s image. The danger, political experts say, isn’t so much whether people will actually take the images as real — Taylor Swift’s post is obviously an illustration — but rather the overwhelming amount of misinformation and how quickly it can spread on social media.

The biggest AI threats to elections aren’t star-spangled images, but rather misinformation about election protocols. Multiple secretaries of state have sent letters to Elon Musk asking him to correct misinformation about voting deadlines spread by Grok, his company X’s chatbot. While just over 800,000 users had access to the chatbot, officials said the misinformation was circulating to millions of people on the platform.

Check out more coverage of The 19th

In-depth reporting on topics that interest you

Only a few states have their own guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence in election campaigns, and the federal government may not provide clear guidance. Last week, in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Federal Election Commission Chairman Sean Cooksey proposed abandoning any potential regulation of the use of artificial intelligence in political ads. Cooksey argues that the agency lacks the congressional authority or the technical expertise to regulate how political campaigns use artificial intelligence.

Since sexually explicit images of Swift generated by AI without her consent went viral in January, there has been a renewed push to provide federal redress for victims of sexual abuse based on computer-generated images, often called deepfakes. The White House has pushed for solutions as abuse has escalated in schools.

The bipartisan DEFIANCE Act would allow victims of sexual abuse in computer-generated images to sue the creators of the images for damages. It passed the Senate in July and is now awaiting action in the House of Representatives.

Senators Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, introduced the TAKE IT DOWN bill in June, which would also require platforms to remove sexual abuse based on images within 48 hours. The bill is currently before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

States have been trying to tackle this problem for years, most often in the context of non-consensual sharing of intimate images, often wrongly called “revenge porn.”

The regulation of artificial intelligence, with a view to equity and preventing violence against women, was included in the official platform of the Democratic National Committee released Sunday before the Chicago convention.

The platform also promises to ban AI-generated voice impersonations. Earlier this year, thousands of New Hampshire residents received a robocall with a voice pretending to be President Joe Biden, discouraging them from voting in the state’s primary the next day. The creator of the call faces criminal prosecution and a hefty fine.

While laws on the use of generative AI in political campaigns remain sketchy, Swift may be taking action against Trump’s use of her image. Tennessee, where Swift is headquartered, recently passed a bill protecting the copyrights of artists’ names, likenesses, and voices, as reported by 404 Media. Swift may also be able to sue under defamation laws.

Swift became more political in 2016 after years of absence. “I have to be on the right side of history,” she said in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana. She endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign with an X-rated note saying she was supporting Kamala Harris in the vice presidential debate. Also in 2020, she posted a real photo of herself holding a plate of Biden-Harris cookies. Swift has yet to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://19thnews.org/2024/08/donald-trump-taylor-swift-ai-images/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos