bne IntelliNews – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit kyiv for diplomatic balancing act

On August 19, the Ukrainian presidency confirmed the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine, the first visit by an Indian prime minister in the history of bilateral relations. Modi will likely have to balance historically warm and economically lucrative relations with Russia with appeasing Western allies who support Ukraine.

Modi is scheduled to arrive on August 23, according to a statement from the Ukrainian presidential office. The visit, first reported by Indian media in July, will include talks between Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The discussions will focus on bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Zelenskiy confirmed that Modi’s visit will include the signing of “a number of documents,” further strengthening diplomatic ties between Ukraine and India. Modi will also visit Poland during the same trip.

In June, Modi met Zelenskiy in Italy during the G7 summit, where they discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Modi reiterated India's position on the importance of “dialogue and diplomacy” and assured that India would continue to support a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The visit comes shortly after Modi's first visit to Russia since the war began, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and struck deals on energy and raw materials supplies. Modi also pressed Putin to provide him with cutting-edge technology. S-400 missile system India has ordered Iran to defend its border with China. India is also interested in Russian nuclear technology. The meeting between Modi and Putin, which resulted in a widely publicized embrace, was sharply criticized by Zelenskiy.

Modi's visit coincided with a strike on a Kiev hospital, prompting Modi to issue an implicit public rebuke to Putin, expressing his pain and terror at the deaths of innocent children. He told Putin in televised remarks that the deaths of innocent children were painful and terrifying, a day after a deadly strike on a children's hospital in kyiv.

“Whether it is a war, conflict or terrorist attack, any person who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of life,” Modi said. “But even then, when innocent children are killed, the heart bleeds and that pain is very terrifying.”

New Delhi has tried to remain on the defensive, maintaining good relations and strengthening trade ties with Russia, but at the same time maintaining good relations with the West as part of India’s foreign policy of sovereign autonomy. Modi was also one of the few democratically elected leaders to congratulate Putin on his re-election earlier this year and abstained from UN votes to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after the war began in 2022.

India has consistently called for a diplomatic solution to Russia’s war on Ukraine, while favoring close economic ties with Moscow. Since the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia, India has become a major buyer of Russian oil, although that trade is increasingly threatened by U.S. sanctions. Modi reiterated India’s position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, saying “solutions are not possible on the battlefield.”

India, which has avoided directly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has urged the two sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. Indian external affairs ministry official Tanmaya Lal called the visit “historic,” noting that it would focus on “the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.”

“India has always advocated diplomacy and dialogue to reach a negotiated settlement,” Lal said.

Russia has emerged as a major supplier of discounted crude oil to India, which has gone from accounting for a few percent of India's crude imports to nearly half, providing a much-needed market for Moscow while helping India save billions of dollars.

In June 2024, India increased its share of oil imports from Russia to 45% of its 4.5 million barrels per day of oil imports, from 41% in May.

The Indian leader has maintained a delicate balance between India's historically warm ties with Russia and its growing security partnerships with Western nations, particularly as a counterweight to its regional rival, China.

But the war has also had direct repercussions for India. New Delhi has urged Moscow to repatriate several Indian citizens who had signed up for “support missions” with the Russian military and were then sent to the front lines in Ukraine. At least five Indian soldiers have been killed in the conflict.

Western powers are seeking to strengthen relations with India, which they see as a key player in countering China's influence in the Asia-Pacific region. India is part of the Quad grouping, along with the United States, Japan and Australia, that positions itself against China's rise.

Modi last visited Russia in 2019, and he hosted Putin in New Delhi two years later, weeks before Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine. Since then, India has abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning Russia and refrained from any explicit criticism of the Kremlin’s actions.