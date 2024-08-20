Trump campaign aims to weaken Harris at DNC





Donald Trump spent two years preparing to take on Joe Biden. The former president’s campaign team had developed a surgical strategy aimed at eliminating a specific opponent. But now that Democrats are about to officially nominate Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s team isn’t throwing out its old rules of the game.

Throughout this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Trump’s campaign plans to hold daily press conferences at his local Trump hotel to mark Harris’ return to the country. Specifically, Trump advisers say they will associate Harris with Biden’s policies or what they see as his greatest vulnerabilities.

There’s a race to tell Americans who don’t know her who she is, Trump senior adviser Brian Hughes told TIME. She’s responsible for everything that’s happened in the White House. She’s not a newcomer. She’s been in power forever and has championed all these policies.

On Monday, Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin held an hourlong conference with reporters on the economy, lambasting Biden’s policies as responsible for the inflationary havoc triggered by the Covid-induced supply chain crisis. The two lawmakers stood at a Trump podium wedged between posters depicting price increases on everything from baked goods and baby food to meat, poultry and fish.

For the rest of the week, different spokespeople will hold daily morning press conferences on Trump’s other major themes: On Tuesday, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida will focus on crime; Wednesday, Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida will focus on national security; and Thursday, the focus will be on immigration, though the Trump campaign has yet to finalize the messenger. “We wanted to make sure we had at least one communications event every day here in Chicago,” Hughes said.

The plan reveals a central strategy of the Trump campaign less than three months before the election: align Harris with Biden as much as possible.

The president, who currently has just a 37 percent approval rating, was losing to Trump in most polls before he dropped out of the race last month. Since then, Harris has quickly consolidated support among her party’s delegates and sparked a reversal of polling momentum for Trump. Several recent polls show Harris leading Trump by at least 3 percent nationally, while a New York Times/Siena College poll released over the weekend shows her gaining ground in key battleground states. At the same time, her approval rating is 10 points higher than Biden’s, according to an AP/NORC poll. Even Trump’s own pollster acknowledges that she should get a boost after the convention.

Harris has sought to balance honoring the president under whom she still serves with a desire to carve out an identity for herself independent of him. Last week, she outlined an economic agenda that included expanding the child tax credit, with $6,000 for families with newborns, and banning price gouging at grocery stores.

Over the coming week, Democratic stars like former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are expected to deliver fiery speeches at the United Center touting the party’s rebirth and its new standard-bearer. To that end, Trump’s campaign plans to deliver its counterargument every morning, just a few miles away. She’s been the ship’s co-pilot for the past three and a half years, Hughes says.

