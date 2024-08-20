Jailed Imran Khan bids to become next Oxford chancellor





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in jail, has recently submitted a candidacy to become the next chancellor of the prestigious Oxford University, his party claims.

Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has spent the past year in prison on various charges including corruption and inciting violence, allegations he says are politically motivated to prevent him from gaining power.

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, spokesman for Khan's London-based Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, confirmed Khan's candidacy, saying: “Imran Khan has expressed his desire to run, and the application process is now underway.” He added that while the chancellor role is largely ceremonial, it carries considerable prestige, and Khan, as a distinguished Oxford alumnus, would be an ideal candidate.

Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong who served as chancellor, announced his decision to step down in February. The list of candidates for the 10-year term will be announced in October, with voting scheduled for later that month, according to the university's website.

A 1975 Oxford graduate with degrees in philosophy, political science and economics, Khan is known for his transformation from cricket star to philanthropist and politician. Despite controversies during his tenure as prime minister, including backlash from women's rights groups, he remains a prominent figure in Pakistan and abroad.

Bukhari stressed that if Khan were elected, he would be the first Asian-origin chancellor of Oxford, marking a historic achievement not only for Pakistan but for the entire Asian continent.

Also read:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsx.com/world/imprisoned-imran-khan-applies-to-become-next-chancellor-of-oxford/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos