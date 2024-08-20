Politics
Jokowi's Quest for Survival – Editorial
Resident Joko “Jokowi” Widodo may deny playing a role in Airlangga Hartarto’s recent sudden resignation as Golkar Party chairman, just as he has dismissed suggestions that he was seeking to become chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), but the political dynamics of recent weeks have undeniably built a new political ship for the incumbent.
This ensures that Jokowi will still exercise some control over the new government of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, even after the transition of power in October.
For example, the cabinet reshuffle planned for Monday obviously has nothing to do with the performance of the sitting ministers, because one cannot expect much from a cabinet that will leave at the same time as the president in two months.
This reshuffle only makes sense if we consider the prospect of Jokowi's political survival and consolidation of power with Prabowo, who is also chairman of the Gerindra party.
In the biggest blow to the PDI-P, the ruling party in his coalition government that backed his candidacies in the 2014 and 2019 elections, Jokowi removed PDI-P politician Yasonna Laoly from his post as justice and human rights minister, a position he had held for nearly a decade, and replaced him with Gerindra lawmaker Supratman Andi Agtas.
The move reflects Jokowi's intention to please the new Prabowo government by giving strategic government roles to his close associates.
Jokowi’s complaints about Yasonna’s performance are almost non-existent. In fact, it was Yasonna who acted as Jokowi’s key agent when he attempted to take control of Golkar and the United Development Party (PPP) in the early years of his first term.
Yasonna's late departure, as many have observed, is believed to be due to his approval of the new restructuring of the PDI-P central executive council in July, without informing the president.
Despite his control over the legislature and the judiciary, Jokowi has signaled his intention to join a political party in order to strengthen his position after October and preserve his influence and legacy. After all, politicians, even former presidents, are nothing without a political party or a government position.
After unsuccessful attempts to arrange a meeting to reconcile with PDI-P matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri, Jokowi appears to have turned to Golkar, the country's second-largest party after the PDI-P and a strong supporter of Prabowo's presidential bid in February alongside Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the president's eldest son.
But as regional elections approach in November, competition between Golkar and Gerindra is intensifying, particularly in key provinces such as Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, Banten and North Sumatra. This is seen as a threat to the unity of the Indonesian Coalition on the Move (KIM), an alliance of political parties that supported Prabowo-Gibran in the presidential election.
In the race for governor of North Sumatra, Golkar finally decided to support Jokowi’s son-in-law Bobby Nasution after initially showing reluctance. And days before announcing his resignation, Airlangga publicly hinted that he would support Suswono, a politician from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), as the running mate of the coalition’s presumptive candidate for Jakarta governor, Ridwan Kamil, a Golkar politician.
It had previously been reported that Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, who chairs the Jakarta-based Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), was being considered as Ridwan's running mate.
Obviously, Jokowi will have less in his control as October approaches, so securing a spot at Golkar could be his last mission before stepping down.
Monday's cabinet reshuffle also saw a change of position from investment minister to energy minister for Bahlil Lahadalia, a Golkar politician and Jokowi's preferred replacement for Airlangga.
Bahlil's new position gives him a strategic position within the government, but he is seen as a lesser force than Airlangga when it comes to negotiating cabinet appointments and regional election nominations.
Golkar is holding its national congress today and tomorrow, at which Bahlil will most likely be elected party chairman, giving him free rein to pave the way for Jokowi's accession. Justice Minister Supratman of Gerindra is expected to approve any changes to Golkar's internal regulations at the congress to make the accession possible.
Indonesian political parties and politicians operate in a patronage system that protects and favors them and their interest groups, not the people. This is in contradiction with the values of democracy.
Unfortunately, the political elite seems to have forgotten that they have received a mandate from the people. They must therefore serve the people instead of being held hostage by the lure of power, and that of an incumbent leader, no less.
