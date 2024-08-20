Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark on 10-hour train journey to Ukraine





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ukraine on August 23. The prime minister is expected to stay in kyiv for seven hours and his journey will also include a 20-hour train ride. The train has already carried leaders such as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during their visits to kyiv. Modi's visit is the first by an Indian leader since Russia began its crackdown on Ukraine in February 2022. The visit was officially announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday. Preparations for Modi's visit began weeks ago, involving close coordination on logistics and security, The Hindustan Times reported citing unnamed sources. Modi is expected to travel on the overnight train “Rail Force One” that carried Biden from Poland to kyiv in February 2023. Ukraine has replaced its electric locomotives with diesel ones since Russia caused significant damage to the country's power grids and power generation units, increasing the time it takes for the train to travel from the Polish border to kyiv, the publication reported. The journey now takes 10 hours and Modi is expected to leave for Ukraine on August 22, after completing meetings in Poland, the first leg of his journey before heading to the war-torn European country. From Ukraine, the prime minister will take the Ukrzaliznytsia train, operated by Ukrainian Railways, back to Poland. Modi had visited Russia earlier this year, sparking criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Western allies. “India has substantial and independent ties with Russia and Ukraine and these partnerships are autonomous,” Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), MEA, said at a press briefing here yesterday. Lal added: “A lasting peace can only be achieved through options acceptable to both sides and can only be a negotiated settlement. India continues to engage with all stakeholders.” (With PTI inputs) Published August 20, 2024, 05:23 EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-to-undertake-10-hour-train-journey-to-ukraine-report-3156728 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos