Hello. Who will win the Conservative Party leadership election? If Techne UK, the pollster that has produced the most accurate predictions for the 2022 election, is right, then the answer is James Cleverly. Opinion polls for party leadership contests in the UK have been consistently accurate so far and I see no reason to doubt that.

But who to choose? Because it's summer and many of you have asked me, I decided to move away all potential candidates by writing the arguments for their leadership but also the arguments against. In both cases, I write from a conservative perspective, because I don't really see the point in saying that they should aim to be a bit more like Major or Blair times six.

We will look at the contenders in reverse order as suggested by the bookmakers. We started with Mel Stride and now move on to Priti Patel.

In favor

The Conservative Party lost the general election because people didn’t think the government was worthy of re-election. The 2022-24 period has been particularly destructive for the Conservative Party, between Partygate, Liz Truss’s 49 days in office and the combination of Rishi Sunak’s apathy in office and his conscious decision to move the Conservative Party away from the ground on which it fought and won the 2019 election.

When a party loses an election, voters look for a sign that it has understood it deserved to lose and has changed accordingly.

The last four opposition leaders to win general elections – Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair, David Cameron and Keir Starmer – all made major changes to their parties. Some of these changes were symbolic (Thatcher and Cameron both changed the party logo, Tony Blair rewrote the backs of party membership cards, while Starmer made the British flag the centrepiece of Labour’s leaflets and branding). All made profound shifts from the positions on which their parties lost the 1974, 1992, 2005 and 2019 elections.

One reason why first-term oppositions usually become second-term oppositions is that the people they choose as leaders and the team around them are unwilling, or unable, to run as the leader of a changed party.

The fact that Priti Patel has remained on the back bench since Boris Johnson's fall and did not support either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss in the subsequent summer election makes it easier for her than for other candidates to wipe away the smell of the last two years.

Against

Priti Patel is actually unpopular with the public, even though she has been in the spotlight for a long time. While she is better placed rhetorically to distance herself from the failures of the past, she is one of the few Conservatives that the average citizen can identify with and already has strong feelings about. So she is unlikely to be able to change people’s opinions of her or the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser found she had breached the ministerial code by bullying civil servants. One of my more utilitarian views is that I care about workplace bullying primarily because it is a problem of mismanagement: I don’t really believe that bullying is an effective management style, and it leads to poor outcomes. (Andrew Hill’s good column on this here.)

Patel's management style, coupled with his unpopularity, would lead to a poorly run party led by a disgraced leader. The Conservatives tried that in July and it didn't end well.

