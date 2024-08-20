Ahead of 2024 Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Indian athletes







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the Indian contingent for the upcoming Paris Paralympics, which will begin on August 28. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present during the interaction, which took place via video conference. India is set to field its largest-ever contingent at the Paralympics, with 84 athletes competing in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo. The games will begin on August 28 and promise to showcase the exceptional talents and dedication of Indian para-athletes. During the meeting, Mandaviya said that Indian para-athletes have proven that they can overcome any obstacle with sheer willpower. He added that the nation is confident that the athletes will bring laurels to the country at the Paris Paralympics. Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Indian contingent for Paris 2024 Paralympics Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “I am happy to report that around 50 per cent of these athletes are participating in the Paralympics for the first time. This is also a source of pic.twitter.com/W7euHKlJV6 IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2024 “…It is a proud moment where we have come together to lift the spirits of our athletes and extend our best wishes to them. This time, we are sending our largest ever contingent to compete in the Paralympics. 84 of our talented athletes will represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. These athletes have not only displayed excellence in sports but have also proved that any obstacle can be overcome with will, dedication and hard work. I am delighted to say that 50% of these athletes are participating in the Paralympics for the first time. It is also a matter of pride for us that Indian athletes have won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and 111 medals at the 2022 Asian Paralympics, giving their best performance and creating history. We are confident that just like this, they will bring laurels to the country in Paris as well…” Mandaviya said. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India had sent 54 athletes, including 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, this number increased to 84 in total, with 32 women included in the Indian contingent. India will participate in three new sports – para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo – at the Paris Paralympics, taking the country's participation to 12 sports. A total of 22 sports will be on the programme at the Paris 2024 Games. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were India's most successful Paralympic Games with the country winning 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze. (Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Topics covered in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/olympics/ahead-of-paralympics-2024-pm-narendra-modi-interacts-with-indian-athletes-6371839 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos