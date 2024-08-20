Imran Khan claims Pakistani govt is forcing former ISI chief to implicate him





Imran Khan claims that former ISI chief Faiz Hameed is being forced to testify against him in connection with the May 9 incidents, which could lead to a trial in a military court. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has delayed the verdict in the $190 million corruption case involving the Al Qadir Trust, allowing daily proceedings to continue.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday claimed that former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, who was recently arrested in connection with a housing project scam, was being forced to turn against him.

Khan suggested that Hameeds' testimony could be used to implicate him in the May 9 incidents, which could lead to his trial before a military tribunal.

In a separate case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a restraining order preventing an accountability court from delivering its verdict in the $190 million corruption case involving Khan and his wife, linked to the Al Qadir Trust.

The Independent Commission of Inquiry has allowed daily proceedings to continue, but warned against any attempt to delay the outcome of the case.

Khan, speaking to the media from Adiala jail after being remanded in a fresh Toshakhana case, rejected the charges levelled against him in civil courts, saying they were fabricated to implicate him through Hameed.

He said that even if Hameed had testified against him, CCTV footage could verify his non-involvement in the May 9 violence. Khan also reiterated his calls for a judicial inquiry into the riots and criticised the current regime, accusing it of trying to cover up alleged election theft.

Moreover, Khan expressed his displeasure with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, accusing him of treason, and claimed that Hameed's transfer from the ISI was part of a deal between the then army chief and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

In the $190 million corruption case, the IHC division bench comprising Justices Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Babar Sattar directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to respond to the petition filed by Khan seeking documents related to the case.

The court allowed the accountability tribunal to hold daily hearings, but warned that the restraining order could be revoked if there was an attempt to delay the case.

Former president Arif Alvi, present in court, said he would remain in Pakistan even if he was charged with high treason for dissolving the National Assembly in April 2022. PTI chief Hammad Azhar called on the establishment to stop political interference and respect the public mandate, warning of potential clashes if Khan was faced with further actions.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, another PTI leader, criticised Faiz Hameed's actions, saying that Hameed's conduct had harmed PTI rather than benefiting it. Marwat denounced Hameed's alleged retaliation against his political opponents and abuse of his position.

