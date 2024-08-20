Looking back at Jokowi’s decade of resource nationalism

In Joko Widodos Final State of the Nation Address Last week, he outlined the major achievements he has made over the past decade as Indonesia's president. Resource nationalism figured prominently among them.

Jokowi, as he is known, described how under his leadership we have reclaimed our assets that for decades had been exploited by foreigners and benefited only them. He spoke of his government’s commitment to downstream mineral development, even as other countries pursued, opposed and tried to thwart Indonesia’s efforts.

When Jokowi took office in 2014, he inherited a raft of nationalist laws and regulations. His predecessor, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, had introduced new rules requiring foreign miners to hand over 51 percent of their assets to local companies after ten years of production, and a controversial ban on the export of raw nickel ore came into effect in early 2014. Jokowi quickly understood that the situation was dire. both political and economic advantages to embrace the nationalist position.

During his first term, Jokowi focused on localizing the mining sector. Most of Indonesia’s coal mines were already in the hands of large national companies at the start of his first term. But he helped arrange the acquisition of Newmont’s Batu Hijau mine by Medco, owned by the late Indonesian tycoon and Jokowi ally Arifin Panigoro. Jokowi was also determined to put FreeportThe Indonesian president had already handed over the Grasberg mine to Indonesians before his re-election in 2019. At the time, the president had considered another private sector takeover like Newmont, but ultimately decided to create a new state-owned holding company, MIND ID, which could raise enough capital to take a 51% stake in the world’s largest gold and copper mine. Meanwhile, a series of foreign oil and gas contracts also expired during Jokowi’s term, and he transferred most of them (including strategic blocks such as Rokan) to state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina.

This nationalization program did not have the disastrous economic consequences that many foreign experts had predicted. For example, the volume of Indonesian exports increased by 1.5%. copper exports reached record highs in 2022, and as oil production declines, The sector has been on this downward trajectory for decades. On the contrary, Jokowi's commitment to resource nationalism has enjoyed broad popular approval and has also won favor with sections of the country's powerful mining lobby.

Much to Jokowi's frustration, international attention is increasingly focused on the industry's devastating impact on waterways and forests.

Jokowi’s final term was devoted to the industrialization of mineral resources. After years of policy flip-flopping and uneven downstream investment, Jokowi’s government reinstated a Yudhoyono-era ban on nickel exports in 2020. The sector has grown exponentially since then. The ban forced nickel importers, mainly from China, to invest in a downstream smelting sector in Indonesia. In just a few years, sleepy rural towns in Maluku and Sulawesi have been transformed into sprawling industrial hubs. THE value Indonesian nickel exports have increased more than tenfold over the decade since 2013, reaching $30 billion by 2022.

Exports of processed nickel have improved the country’s trade balance and helped Indonesia move from lower-middle-income to upper-middle-income status by 2023, a major achievement for Jokowi as he ends his term. While mainly supplying Asian steel industries, the government hopes Indonesia can take advantage of growing, long-term demand for nickel products in Production of batteries for electric vehiclesand become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.

In many ways, offshoring has been a success for Jokowi. Unlike Yudhoyono, Jokowi does not procrastinate or delay; instead, his approach (in a number of sectors) has been to circumvent or bypass regulatory constraints to achieve quick results. But this method creates problems. Policymakers in the Indonesian government are now struggling to manage the externalities of the country’s nickel smelting industry.

Much to Jokowi's frustration, there is growing international attention on the industry's devastating impact on waterways and forests. The nickel industry's reliance on coal-fired power plants is increase in carbon emissions. And while new smelters have created tens of thousands of jobs in Sulawesi and the North Maluku Islands, stories continue to emerge Dangerous working conditions and high wages are undermined by the inflated cost of living in industrial parks.

Disposal of nickel slag at PT Vale Indonesia's temporary waste storage area in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, on August 2, 2024. (Muchtamir Zaide/AFP via Getty Images)

The industry is also heavily reliant on Chinese companies and banks. While a small number of Indonesian tycoons are investing in nickel industrial parks, the speed at which the sector has grown since 2014 has been driven almost entirely by a small number of Chinese companies (led by Tsingshan) seeking to secure supplies for stainless steel production at home. Indonesian leaders are now concerned about excessive reliance on China and are developing ways to reduce it. diversify investment sources and reduce Chinese ownership.

Finally, the sector is characterized by narrow development corridors. Much private investment has been concentrated in a few districts in Sulawesi and North Maluku, and within these districts, development has been largely isolated in industrial parks that are both geographically and economically fenced. They appear to exist as isolated pockets of growth. For example, in 2023, the Morowali district in Central Sulawesi, home to the massive Morowali Industrial Park (mainly owned by Tsingshan), boasted a regional growth rate of 20 percent, Economic growth in other parts of the province has stagnated over the past five years, suggesting that extraction-driven industrialization of nickel sites could divert economic activity from other districts.

True, the government plans for nickel smelters to connect to a new domestic battery manufacturing industry, which would vastly expand the industry’s economic footprint. But ironically, for now, the sector is developing in a way that looks a lot like the kind of foreign-dominated enclaves that resource nationalist efforts are trying to overcome.

Jokowi will leave office in October after handing over most of the country’s mines and oil and gas blocks to local tycoons and state-owned companies. His government has also built a downstream industry that makes Indonesia the world’s largest producer, not of raw nickel, but of nickel products. The president has delivered on his promise to localize and industrialize the country’s mineral resources. But the broader development benefits of Jokowi’s nationalist legacy are mixed, and the new government inherits the complex task of building a cleaner, more equitable resources sector.