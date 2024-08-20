James Ford: Khan's war on history is over. It only cost you $1.7 million.

James Ford is a public affairs consultant. He worked as an assistant to London Mayor Boris Johnson at City Hall between 2010 and 2012.

The culture wars are over. That is the overwhelming message from the new Labour government, as new Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced plans to Repeal the Higher Education (Freedom of Expression) Act 2023 The measure aimed to fine universities if they failed to guarantee freedom of expression on campus.

The education minister is not the only Labour politician waving the white flag in the culture wars, however. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has quietly ended his term. Commission on Diversity in Public Space Billed as a landmark commission to ensure London's historic achievements are properly reflected across the capital and designed to foster greater diversity in public spaces, including statues, street names, building names and memorials, the Mayor launched the Commission with great fanfare in 2021, at the height of his first re-election campaign.

Of course, you'd be forgiven for not realizing that the Commission had been dissolved. There was no press release from City Hall announcing this decision. (I only learned of this by reading A eulogy for the Commission (on another blog site). The last meeting of the Commission took place on January 31 This year. The Mayor has probably concluded, after three years of committee meetings and the awarding of large public grants, that London's public space is now diverse. Job done. Mission accomplished. There's nothing more to see here.

This of course seems unlikely. The political context of the Commission was a UK Art Report published in October 2021, which found that 79% of London’s statues and memorials to named people were dedicated to men (around 21% of all public sculptures). There were twice as many statues dedicated to animals (8%) as to women (4%). While London had more statues of people of colour than any other city in the UK, white men still dominated. It seems unlikely that these figures have changed significantly in the last three years.

The commission is very good at spending taxpayers' money. In addition to the $1 million or more it has been allocated, Untold stories As part of this programme (which has funded around 70 community projects in 24 London boroughs, none of them Conservative-controlled, of course), the Commission has also contributed $130,000 to an AIDS/HIV memorial and $500,000 to a slave trade memorial in Docklands. It is difficult, however, to calculate the political impact of the Commission and the longevity or legacy that the projects it funded will leave now that the city hall's checkbook has been closed.

The mayor hired Social life a consultancy specialising in research and community projects that look at how people are affected by changes in the built environment (and which has previously worked for the GLA) to assess the impact of the Commission. But is this the best way to assess the Commission’s achievements? No historian is asked to pass judgement. Nor will any economist or accountant be asked to assess whether the Commission has delivered value for money. The Mayor is not even asking Art UK to conduct another evaluation of London’s memorials and statues to compare the before and after of the Commission, and to quantify whether the capital’s public space is now permanently diverse.

The absence of a truly independent evaluation of the Commission’s work probably tells us all we need to know. But it is hard to ignore the fact that the Commission, or by extension the Mayor, has not toppled a single statue. This is despite the fact that, when the Commission was launched, Sadiq told the BBC: “Some slavers should come down, and the commission will give its opinion on that.”

In fact, neither the mayor nor his commission can take credit for any of the controversial statues that have been removed, or other high-profile public name changes that have taken place in recent years. The Canal and River Trust has announced that it will remove A statue of slave trader Robert Milligan outside the Museum of London Docklands In the summer of 2020, several months before the Commission’s first meeting, many other major London institutions linked to slavery and slavers, such as the Cass Business School (now known as the Bayes Business School) and the Geffrye Museum (now known as the Museum of the Home), changed their names without any intervention from the Mayor or the Commission. At the same time, Nelson’s Column was never toppled, despite the Commission’s hopes. left comment.

Of course, policy impact and value for money have never been the primary objectives. If the mayor really wanted to engage in the culture war, this would never be the first or largest battleground. The Commission never seriously intended to rewrite or rebalance London's controversial history. If the Mayor of London had really wanted to overthrow the icons of the Empire, the Commission would have needed planning powers, but it had none.

As Historic England has recognised It is better to tackle the UK’s forgotten histories through the school curriculum, but the Mayor of London has no power over schools. If the Mayor wanted this public body to have legitimacy and be taken seriously, he would have filled it with credible historians and experts. Instead, there was just one historian, one art historian and an actor who starred in Rogue One The Commission could have been set up as a permanent part of the GLA to contribute to the London Plan, but it was only set up for a limited period, just long enough for left-wing activism to move on to its next cause célèbre.

Rather, the Commission had two real objectives: to allow Sadiq to show his shamelessness and virtue signal to his supporters and to stir up the indignation of his opponents. And he succeeded on both fronts.

While being bad at history is undoubtedly a factor in bad public policy, it is also undeniable that it can make for some great political theatre for left-wingers. The Conservatives’ furious response to the Diversity in Public Space Commission proved its worth in 2020 and 2021. The commission was first launched by Sadiq Khan in the summer of 2020, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, as the Black Lives Matter movement was in full swing and angry Bristolians were throwing the statue of Edward Colson into the harbour. Sadiq Khan has never been one to watch a moving train go by without shamelessly trying to jump on board. (Remember that investigation into the decriminalization of cannabis that he launched in 2022 but which has not yet reported? ).

Everything about this parastatal organization, from the moment of its creation amid a frenzied wave of vandalism and the toppling of statues to the initial appointment of Toyin Agbetu, famous queen-chahuteur in its ranks, was intended to provoke an angry reaction from the Conservatives. To the Conservatives, this sounded like a determination by Sadiq Khan to rewriting the history of the capital tearing down its statues and renaming its streets, parks and public buildings after Karl Marx and Mao Zedong. To one conservative commentator, the commission was at once terribly Orwellian, a form of political correctness gone mad and the embodiment of cancel culture. And the mayor knew it.

The Commission on Diversity in Public Space is not being disbanded because it has done its job. It is not even being disbanded because the mayor belatedly realized that fiddling with statues and street names does nothing to grow the economy, improve air quality, or combat the cost of living crisis. It is being disbanded because the mayor can no longer use it to score political points. The contested story is no longer in the news. The spotlight has shifted to another topic. And so, therefore, the antics of our headline-hungry mayor must go.