Politics
James Ford: Khan's war on history is over. It only cost you $1.7 million.
James Ford is a public affairs consultant. He worked as an assistant to London Mayor Boris Johnson at City Hall between 2010 and 2012.
The culture wars are over. That is the overwhelming message from the new Labour government, as new Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced plans to Repeal the Higher Education (Freedom of Expression) Act 2023 The measure aimed to fine universities if they failed to guarantee freedom of expression on campus.
The education minister is not the only Labour politician waving the white flag in the culture wars, however. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has quietly ended his term. Commission on Diversity in Public SpaceBilled as a landmark commission to ensure London's historic achievements are properly reflected across the capital and designed to foster greater diversity in public spaces, including statues, street names, building names and memorials, the Mayor launched the Commission with great fanfare in 2021, at the height of his first re-election campaign.
Of course, you'd be forgiven for not realizing that the Commission had been dissolved. There was no press release from City Hall announcing this decision. (I only learned of this by reading A eulogy for the Commission (on another blog site). The last meeting of the Commission took place on January 31 This year. The Mayor has probably concluded, after three years of committee meetings and the awarding of large public grants, that London's public space is now diverse. Job done. Mission accomplished. There's nothing more to see here.
This of course seems unlikely. The political context of the Commission was a UK Art Reportpublished in October 2021, which found that 79% of London’s statues and memorials to named people were dedicated to men (around 21% of all public sculptures). There were twice as many statues dedicated to animals (8%) as to women (4%). While London had more statues of people of colour than any other city in the UK, white men still dominated. It seems unlikely that these figures have changed significantly in the last three years.
The commission is very good at spending taxpayers' money. In addition to the $1 million or more it has been allocated, Untold stories As part of this programme (which has funded around 70 community projects in 24 London boroughs, none of them Conservative-controlled, of course), the Commission has also contributed $130,000 to an AIDS/HIV memorial and $500,000 to a slave trade memorial in Docklands. It is difficult, however, to calculate the political impact of the Commission and the longevity or legacy that the projects it funded will leave now that the city hall's checkbook has been closed.
The mayor hired Social lifea consultancy specialising in research and community projects that look at how people are affected by changes in the built environment (and which has previously worked for the GLA) to assess the impact of the Commission. But is this the best way to assess the Commission’s achievements? No historian is asked to pass judgement. Nor will any economist or accountant be asked to assess whether the Commission has delivered value for money. The Mayor is not even asking Art UK to conduct another evaluation of London’s memorials and statues to compare the before and after of the Commission, and to quantify whether the capital’s public space is now permanently diverse.
The absence of a truly independent evaluation of the Commission’s work probably tells us all we need to know. But it is hard to ignore the fact that the Commission, or by extension the Mayor, has not toppled a single statue. This is despite the fact that, when the Commission was launched, Sadiq told the BBC: “Some slavers should come down, and the commission will give its opinion on that.”
In fact, neither the mayor nor his commission can take credit for any of the controversial statues that have been removed, or other high-profile public name changes that have taken place in recent years. The Canal and River Trust has announced that it will remove A statue of slave trader Robert Milligan outside the Museum of London Docklands In the summer of 2020, several months before the Commission’s first meeting, many other major London institutions linked to slavery and slavers, such as the Cass Business School (now known as the Bayes Business School) and the Geffrye Museum (now known as the Museum of the Home), changed their names without any intervention from the Mayor or the Commission. At the same time, Nelson’s Column was never toppled, despite the Commission’s hopes. left comment.
Of course, policy impact and value for money have never been the primary objectives. If the mayor really wanted to engage in the culture war, this would never be the first or largest battleground. The Commission never seriously intended to rewrite or rebalance London's controversial history. If the Mayor of London had really wanted to overthrow the icons of the Empire, the Commission would have needed planning powers, but it had none.
As Historic England has recognisedIt is better to tackle the UK’s forgotten histories through the school curriculum, but the Mayor of London has no power over schools. If the Mayor wanted this public body to have legitimacy and be taken seriously, he would have filled it with credible historians and experts. Instead, there was just one historian, one art historian and an actor who starred in Rogue OneThe Commission could have been set up as a permanent part of the GLA to contribute to the London Plan, but it was only set up for a limited period, just long enough for left-wing activism to move on to its next cause célèbre.
Rather, the Commission had two real objectives: to allow Sadiq to show his shamelessness and virtue signal to his supporters and to stir up the indignation of his opponents. And he succeeded on both fronts.
While being bad at history is undoubtedly a factor in bad public policy, it is also undeniable that it can make for some great political theatre for left-wingers. The Conservatives’ furious response to the Diversity in Public Space Commission proved its worth in 2020 and 2021. The commission was first launched by Sadiq Khan in the summer of 2020, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, as the Black Lives Matter movement was in full swing and angry Bristolians were throwing the statue of Edward Colson into the harbour. Sadiq Khan has never been one to watch a moving train go by without shamelessly trying to jump on board. (Remember that investigation into the decriminalization of cannabis that he launched in 2022 but which has not yet reported?).
Everything about this parastatal organization, from the moment of its creation amid a frenzied wave of vandalism and the toppling of statues to the initial appointment of Toyin Agbetu, famous queen-chahuteur in its ranks, was intended to provoke an angry reaction from the Conservatives. To the Conservatives, this sounded like a determination by Sadiq Khan to rewriting the history of the capitaltearing down its statues and renaming its streets, parks and public buildings after Karl Marx and Mao Zedong. To one conservative commentator, the commission was at once terribly Orwellian, a form of political correctness gone mad and the embodiment of cancel culture. And the mayor knew it.
The Commission on Diversity in Public Space is not being disbanded because it has done its job. It is not even being disbanded because the mayor belatedly realized that fiddling with statues and street names does nothing to grow the economy, improve air quality, or combat the cost of living crisis. It is being disbanded because the mayor can no longer use it to score political points. The contested story is no longer in the news. The spotlight has shifted to another topic. And so, therefore, the antics of our headline-hungry mayor must go.
|
Sources
2/ https://conservativehome.com/2024/08/20/james-ford-khans-war-on-history-is-over-it-only-cost-you-1-7-million/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- James Ford: Khan's war on history is over. It only cost you $1.7 million.
- Looking back at Jokowi’s decade of resource nationalism
- Imran Khan to discuss divisions in KP govt with top PTI leaders – Pakistan
- ESPN Reveals Week 1 Poll for 2024 Season
- George Santos will be sent to prison after pleading guilty to fraud | BBC News
- Commissioning of Akkuyu nuclear power plant may be delayed Fakti.bg News – Business
- Annual tennis tournament draws 76 racketeers to the tennis courts
- Van Jones on Biden at DNC: 'He's doing something honorable tonight'
- 4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Kashmir – Greater Kashmir
- Imran Khan claims Pakistani govt is forcing former ISI chief to implicate him
- Ahead of 2024 Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Indian athletes
- Australia, Indonesia sign defence pact