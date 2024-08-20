Prime Minister Modi will visit Poland on August 21-22 and meet his Polish counterpart Tusk and President Duda









YEARS |

Updated: August 19, 2024 8:30 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]August 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay official visits to Poland and Ukraine from August 21 to 23, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi's visit will be the first by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years. The visit comes as New Delhi and Warsaw celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Poland this week, on August 21-22, at the invitation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This is a historic visit as the Indian Prime Minister is visiting Poland after 45 years. This visit comes at a time when we are also celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations,” MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said during the special briefing on Monday.

“This historic visit, in a pivotal year for India-Poland relations, will provide an opportunity for our leaders to review bilateral relations and propose directions for enhancing these relations in various areas, as well as discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest,” he added.

The MEA also recalled the age-old ties between India and Poland, highlighting how Poland helped India evacuate its students from Ukraine after the outbreak of conflict in 2022. It also referred to the episode in the 1940s when over 6,000 Polish women and children sought refuge in the princely states of Jamnagar and Kolhapur.

“The Indian community in Poland is estimated at around 25,000 people. This includes around 5,000 students. The Polish government and people provided invaluable assistance during Operation Ganga for the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. More than 4,000 Indian students were evacuated via Poland in 2022. One of the unique bonds between our countries dates back to the time of the 1940s, during World War II, when more than 6,000 Polish women and children sought refuge in two princely states of India – Jamnagar and Kolhapur,” Tanmaya Lal said.

The MEA Secretary informed that Prime Minister Modi, during his visit, will meet his Polish counterpart, the President, and also interact with the Indian community there. He will also be hosted in Warsaw.

“There are long-standing cultural ties between India and Poland, there is respect for Indian culture and ethics, including yoga and Ayurveda. In Warsaw, Prime Minister Modi will be enthusiastically welcomed. In addition to talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Prime Minister Modi will also call on President Andrzej Duda. Prime Minister Modi will interact with the Indian community, business leaders and eminent endologists,” he added.

Asked about the defence cooperation agreements between the two countries, the MEA said, “Defence cooperation goes back a very long time. We have a defence cooperation agreement which was signed in 2003. It provides for consultations and a joint working format. India has recently reopened the defence department of the embassy in Warsaw.”

After his visit to Poland, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This will be the first visit by the Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

“The Prime Minister's engagements in Kyiv will cover a range of aspects of bilateral relations including politics, trade, economy, investment, education, culture, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community including students during his visit. The historic visit of the Prime Minister to Ukraine will help further consolidate and expand bilateral ties,” the MEA said in a statement.

India and Poland have enjoyed long-standing friendly relations, marked by high-level political contacts and dynamic economic engagement. Bilateral relations are broad and mutually beneficial. Poland is India's largest economic partner in Central Europe.

India and Poland established diplomatic relations in 1954, which led to the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957 and the Polish Embassy in New Delhi in 1954.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pm-modi-to-visit-poland-on-august-21-22-hold-meetings-with-polish-counterpart-tusk-president-duda20240819203054 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos