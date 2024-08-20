Megawati accepts Jokowi's decision to replace PDI-P ministers





JakartaThe Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) has confirmed that its chairwoman, Megawati Soekarnoputri, fully accepts President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s decision to dismiss two PDIP ministers from the cabinet. According to PDIP politician Said Abdullah, Megawati had appointed Yasonna Laoly and Arifin Tasrif as ministers, leaving the decision whether to keep them or replace them entirely to the president. “Madam Megawati asked us to respect the decisions of the Party Congress with the utmost integrity. If she had wanted, as the party leader with prerogative rights, she could have dismissed these ministers from the beginning, but she did not do so. Why? Because Megawati, as the president, respected the mandate of the Congress,” Said explained at a press conference at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Monday. Said stressed that Megawati respects the constitution and the mandate of the Party Congress, which stipulates that the appointment of cabinet ministers is the prerogative of the president. He added that the PDIP is committed to supporting the administration of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin until their terms end on October 20. “In our national life and in the administration of government, we are guided by the constitution. When a president decides to replace ministers, it is entirely his prerogative, whether based on subjective or objective considerations,” Said explained. He also noted that from the outset, PDIP senior ministers were instructed to serve Jokowi's administration with sincerity, dedication and maximum effort. “If the president decides to make changes along the way, we fully respect and accept that decision,” Said concluded. Two PDIP ministers, Yasonna Laoly and Arifin Tasrif, were replaced in a recent cabinet reshuffle as President Jokowi’s administration nears its end. Yasonna was replaced by Gerindra politician Andi Supratman Agtas as Minister of Justice and Human Rights, while Bahlil Lahadalia took over as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, replacing Arifin Tasrif. Arifin has declared himself an independent and has no affiliation with any political party, but his previous appointment was reportedly based on the recommendation of the PDI-P. Yasonna expressed his gratitude to President Jokowi Widodo for entrusting him with a ministerial role over the past decade as he left office on Monday. “I told him, ‘Mr. President, thank you for the trust and opportunity you have given me to serve as Minister of Justice and Human Rights,’” Yasonna said as he bid farewell to his colleagues. Keywords :

