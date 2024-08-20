Ruling AKP party prepares for 2028 elections with campaign targeting Turks abroad





In Turkey, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has called for early elections. However, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has strongly rejected these calls, saying that early elections are not on the cards. The AKP has stressed that the next scheduled elections will be held in 2028. Amidst these discussions, the AKP has taken an interesting step. While the debates about early elections continue, the AKP has already started preparing for the 2028 elections. First stop: Turks living abroad Under the directives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the AK Party's foreign relations department has launched a campaign to prepare for the 2028 elections, targeting expatriates arriving in Turkey. Pamphlets describing the party's achievements for Turks abroad over the past 23 years were distributed at border posts. These brochures present significant advances, including expanded voting opportunities, improved e-government services and enhanced consular procedures. Key highlights include the increase in the number of foreign missions from 163 in 2002 to 260, the introduction of e-consulate services, mobile consular units and a 24/7 multilingual consular call In addition, the brochures focus on the election of expatriate representatives to the Turkish Parliament. The brochures also present the work of institutions such as Yunus Emre Institute, the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities, Turkish Maarif Foundation and the Parliamentary Commission of Turkish Citizens Abroad and Related Communities. These organizations aim to support Turkish citizens living abroad. Notable achievements cited include setting up 692 ballot boxes in 73 countries in the 2023 elections, achieving a global voter turnout of 56.3%. Meanwhile, the AKP has increased the number of visa-free or visa-on-arrival countries for Turkish passport holders from 42 to 118.

