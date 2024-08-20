Hype in Wachs: Taylor Swift, Lisa's version





Berlin artist Lisa Bscher modeled Taylor Swift in wax for the Panopticon in Hamburg. Much to the dismay of some fans. A defense. HAMBURG Taz | The Internet is laughing, it was declared in the headlines of various online articles last week, and because the Internet is not withinstead ber It makes you laugh, it's rarely good news. This time the name was Taylor Swift. However, it's not the real version, but a wax version, revealed in the Hamburg Panopticon in St. Pauli. Just a month ago, the mega-pop star filled the Volksparkstadion two days in a row. For the Swifties, who have been feeling an inner emptiness ever since, Germany's oldest wax museum could have become a kind of pilgrimage site. What did they do to Taylor?, Did you drink paint?, Wow, bad job, Oh no, there are so many problems with this, oh my God. Help, no *crying emoji*, people are complaining in Instagram posts that show the waxy Taylor and while it's not that bad in reality, there's something odd about the Panopticon Swift: the face is too angular, the eyes too almond-shaped, the hair too layered. But what annoys fans the most is the way she stands there: the Panopticon had previously revealed that the singer would remain in a typical pose. The character therefore makes a heart-shaped gesture, but only with the thumb and index finger and not with the whole hand above the head, as in real life. Swift Panopticon Reason to be Happy Who is responsible for this disaster (sic!)?, wants to know the Internet user Viktoria. The answer is: Lisa Bscher, 42, a visual artist from Berlin. She worked on Taylor Swift for eight months, looking at countless photos of the pop star and studying every mole, of which, according to Bscher, Swift studied a large number. On her website, it is stated that she wants to create a field of tension with her sculptures that both captivates and repels the viewer. She has succeeded. And in general, the Panopticon Swift is a reason to be happy. Because it is 2024, a flawless Taylor Swift in wax could have come out of the 3D printer a long time ago. Instead, we cling to a centuries-old art form that is all in one exit. Taylor Swift, played by Lisa Bscher. Taylor Swift (Lisa's version) so to speak. Wax museums live off the story that someone did nothing but mold the jawline of Heidi Klum or Dwayne The Rock Johnson for weeks, months, or years. If celebrities came from the factory, what would be their appeal? Lisa Bscher was also responsible for Ed Sheeran at the Panopticon. When he was revealed, some complained that he looked more like former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. And the way Sheeran holds the guitar, it looks like he's about to hit you with it. How beautiful! Through Lisa Bscher's eyes, the Saubermann singer gets what he lacks in real life: rough edges. A little mean. The Panopticon Swift reminds me of my elementary school friend H. Bscher, who captured her eyes perfectly. All the funny things we experienced together come to mind. I could get in touch with her again.

