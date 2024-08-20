Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi instructs KPU to finalize preparations for 2024 regional elections. President Jokowi instructs KPU to finalize preparations for 2024 regional elections.





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed the General Election Commission (KPU) to finalize preparations for holding the 2024 regional elections (Pilkada). We will soon hold regional elections, no less complicated than the last elections. This is the first simultaneous regional election, this is the first simultaneous regional election. Again, implemented in 508 districts/cities and 37 provinces. There are 203 million voters on the temporary voter list, or to be precise 203,920,554 voters, the President emphasized at the National Coordination Meeting for the Preparation for the 2024 Elections, at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Tuesday (20/08/2024) morning. The President requested that the General Election Commission (KPU) continue to improve the implementation of the elections. He also requested everything stakeholders can improve governance so that problems that occurred in the past do not happen again. “I just want to emphasize that the problems of the past should not be repeated, related to voter registration, inaccurate voter data or double registrations, as well as problems with distribution logistics, storage, lack of logistics, be very careful on this issue,” he stressed. In addition, the President also paid attention to the voting and vote counting process. He reminded that the problems that often arise in the voting process and in the vote counting can be anticipated by the KPU. Apart from this, it is also important to carry out awareness-raising activities among the community. Then there is the issue of the implementation of the vote, which is related to the damage to the equipment and ballot papers, security disturbances, which means that we really have to pay attention together to safety and health, this socialization is very important. Apart from that, there were also problems with the vote counting process, errors in counting the number of votes, due to both human errors and computer system errors, which also occurred, he added. On this occasion, the President also stressed the importance of strengthening the monitoring function of the electoral process by placing independent and neutral observers, increasing the transparency of the vote counting process by using reliable technology, increasing public participation to prevent fraud and applying the law against parties that practice these monetary policy practices (money politics). This task certainly requires hard work, requires cooperation, requires good synergy between KPU Bawaslu and DKPP with various elements of society. I think the KPU has more than enough experience and knowledge. However, we must always be vigilant, continue to improve the technical capacity for preparing regional elections, create breakthroughs so that regional elections are of better quality, so that the process and results gain strong legitimacy from the community, the President said. He called on the General Election Commission (KPU) to carry out all stages of holding the regional elections (Pilkada) with a full sense of responsibility and with integrity in mind. The KPU is the main guardian of the quality of electoral democracy. “So please, perform your duties with a full sense of responsibility, with full dedication, with full honor and integrity,” the President concluded. Also present to accompany the president were, among others, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister of the Interior (Mendagri) Muhammad Tito Karnavian, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, and Head of the Indonesian National Council of Police (Kapolri) General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Apart from that, also present were Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU) Mochammad Afifuddin, Chairman of the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) Rahmat Bagja, and Chairman of the Honorary Election Organizing Board (DKPP) Heddy Lugito. (TGH/ABD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-minta-kpu-matangkan-kesiapan-pilkada-tahun-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos