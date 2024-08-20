Turkish-Syrian rapprochement: a path strewn with contradictory objectives





Turkish President Erdoğan has expressed his desire to meet with Syrian President Assad after years of hostility. However, reconciliation is complicated by conflicting goals: Erdoğan seeks to legitimize agreements that secure his gains, while Assad demands Turkey's complete withdrawal from Syrian affairs.

Russia is the country with the greatest interest in Turkish-Syrian reconciliation. [Various agencies]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan surprised everyone in July by inviting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to a meeting to discuss restoring Turkish-Syrian relations. Assad welcomed the move, but stressed that a clear framework was needed and that any presidential summit should aim to resolve the crux of the problem, Turkey's occupation of Syrian territory. In the absence of an unequivocal official statement on what Ankara hopes to achieve by normalizing relations with Damascus, we must therefore read its efforts through the prism of Turkish national security and domestic politics. It seems clear that Turkey will not withdraw its forces from northern Syria, regardless of the progress made in reconciliation, as long as the Syrian regime is unable to control its borders and address perceived threats to its security. Ankara’s goal, then, is to legitimize, and perhaps even expand, its presence in northern Syria by upholding a 1998 agreement that allows it to pursue designated terrorists up to five kilometers deep into Syria. This would also allow it to repatriate as many Syrian refugees as possible to Turkey, which is undoubtedly a major goal given that the refugee issue has become a real bone of contention for the Turkish opposition and a source of social tension in parts of the country. Another important goal for Turkey concerns the status of areas in eastern and northeastern Syria controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Syrian Democratic Forces, which Ankara considers a branch of the proscribed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkish security services believe that an agreement with the Assad regime could lead to joint Syrian-Turkish action aimed at extending the regime's control over areas controlled by the YPG. The Syrian regime’s goals are clearer and more concrete, if more difficult to achieve. In short, Damascus wants to return relations to the pre-2011 status quo, which would entail a complete withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Syria and Ankara’s abandonment of Syrian opposition forces. Its willingness to cooperate with Ankara in containing the YPG will likely depend on Turkey’s response to these demands. Yet Turkey is unlikely to abandon the Syrian opposition, which guarantees its hold in northern Syria. In fact, it will almost certainly continue to urge the Assad regime to pursue political reforms and national reconciliation. The goals and needs of the regional and international powers involved in Syria – first and foremost Russia, Iran, and the United States – are equally contradictory. Russia has the greatest interest in Turkish-Syrian reconciliation. By easing the burden of its support for the Assad regime, it could carry out a strategic reconfiguration that would allow it to devote more attention to the bitter war in Ukraine and the full-scale confrontation with the West. But Iran, an equally influential ally of the Syrian regime, is unlikely to take a similar stance on Turkish-Syrian reconciliation. Iran is engaged in a multi-pronged competition with Turkey in the Middle East and no doubt views with great concern any plan that would give Turkey more influence in Syria. While the United States is less active in the Syrian crisis, it is not marginal. By providing significant military support and political cover to the YPG, it retains a share of responsibility for the future of Syria and the region as a whole and therefore openly opposes any rapprochement that would threaten to weaken the YPG and thus its own position. The path to Turkish-Syrian normalization is therefore fraught with pitfalls. How, for example, can Turkey be convinced to withdraw its forces from its positions on the Syrian side of the border when the Assad regime controls barely 40% of Syrian territory? Assad is also unlikely to provide the aid and conditions necessary for the repatriation of Syrian refugees. In reality, the regime has no interest in their return, nor the capacity to accommodate them. Russia will certainly continue to pressure Assad to meet with Erdogan, and the meeting may even succeed. It is unlikely to result in concrete changes on the ground in Syria: no structural reforms of the regime, no full national amnesty, no acceptance of Syrian opposition forces as a partner in political life. And Assad should not cede his influence over Erdogan by agreeing to cooperate with Turkey in displacing YPG units without receiving anything in return. If neither country is willing to make substantial concessions on these points, it is difficult to imagine a rapprochement in the near future. A genuine reconciliation may require a fundamental change in the nature of the Syrian regime and its relations with its people. While not impossible, it requires more than mere promises of reconciliation with Turkey and thus remains unlikely in the near future. *This is a summary of a policy brief originally written in Arabic and available here.

