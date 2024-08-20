Jokowi grateful for Palestinian president's award





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has expressed his gratitude for the highest honor bestowed on him by Palestinian President Riyad Al Maliki. “Thank you for the highest award 'Order of the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine' presented by the special envoy of Palestinian President Riyad Al Maliki,” Jokowi said on the monitored @jokowi Instagram account in Jakarta on Tuesday. Also read: Jokowi receives Palestinian government's highest honor Previously, Joko Widodo received the Palestinian government's highest honor, Order of the Grand Collar of the State of Palestinewhich was handed over by the special envoy of Palestinian President Riyad Al Maliki at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday (19/8). The award was given in recognition of Indonesia's continued support for the Palestinian people's struggle for independence. Jokowi said on his Instagram account that the award was a tribute to the commitment of world leaders and influential figures, including Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Russian President Vladimir Putin and PRC President Xi Jinping, who have also previously received similar awards. The head of state stressed that Indonesia firmly supports the Palestinian struggle for international recognition and full membership in the UN. “Thank you to President Mahmoud Abbas for this honor,” the president said. Also read: Independence Day is a reminder to continue advancing Indonesian diplomacy

Journalist: Rangga Pandu Asmara Orange

Publisher: Laode Masrafi

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

