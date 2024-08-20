Attending National Meeting to Consolidate Preparation for 2024 National Elections, President Jokowi Stresses Importance of Election Quality and Integrity





President Joko Widodo attended the National Consolidation Meeting in preparation for the 2024 Regional Head Election (Pilkada), held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. In his speech, President Jokowi appreciated the hard work of the General Election Commission (KPU) in successfully organizing the 2024 elections. “I express my appreciation, I really appreciate, I really respect the hard work of the KPU, from the center to the regions, which managed to organize all stages of the presidential election and parliamentary elections in 2024 in a safe, orderly and smooth manner,” the President said. The President also acknowledged the great challenges faced in holding the largest simultaneous elections in Indonesian history. Although it has just accomplished this great task, the KPU must immediately prepare to face simultaneous regional elections in 508 districts/cities and 37 provinces. “There are 203 million voters on the provisional electoral list, or more precisely 203,920,554 voters,” the President said. Furthermore, the President stressed the importance of learning from the various problems that emerged during previous elections. From inaccurate voter registration, logistical distribution problems to disruptions in the vote counting process. “I just want to stress that the problems of the past must not be repeated,” the President stressed. Furthermore, the President also stressed the importance of supervision and transparency in the electoral process. This is important to prevent fraud and enforce the law in the electoral process. “It is important to improve the monitoring function of the electoral process by installing neutral and independent observers, increasing the transparency of the vote counting process by using reliable technology,” the President said. President Jokowi also called on all elements of the election organizers to work together for the success of the 2024 regional elections. Through careful preparation and hard work, the President is optimistic that the first simultaneous regional elections involving more than 203 million voters will be held successfully and bring strong legitimacy among the public. “The KPU is the main guardian of the quality of electoral democracy, so please fulfill its duties with a full sense of responsibility, with full dedication, with full honor and integrity,” the President said. Also present to accompany the President at the event were Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, KPU Chairman Mochammad Afifuddin, Bawaslu Chairman Rahmat Bagja, and Election Organizing Honorary Council (DKPP) Chairman Heddy Lugito.

