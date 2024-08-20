Prabowo to overhaul APBN inherited from Jokowi











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) believes that President-elect Prabowo Subianto is very likely to draft a revised state revenue and expenditure budget (APBN-P) for 2025. Although the preparation of the draft APBN 2025 has been discussed with the transition team, changes in economic conditions and government needs ahead could lead to an overhaul of the APBN inherited from Jokowi. “RAPBN-P is generally implemented, especially in new governments,” said CSIS Executive Director Yose Rizal Damuri during a discussion at his office in Jakarta, Monday (19/8/2024). Rizal said that a revision of next year's APBN could take place due to changing economic assumptions. He gave the example of the dollar exchange rate which is set at a maximum of IDR 16,100 in the 2025 RAPBN. So, if the dollar exchange rate reaches IDR 16,500, he said, then the revised APBN is necessary. Rizal said this also applies to the evolution of global oil prices, economic growth and other macroeconomic assumptions. “All of these can change and adjustments must be made,” he said. Photo: President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo accompanied by President-elect Prabowo Subianto and DPR RI Chairman Puan Maharani after attending the annual session of the DPR/MPR RI, at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Friday (16/8/2024). (CNBC Indonesia/Muhammad Sabki)

Aside from the macroeconomic assumptions, Rizal said changes could also come to adjust the budgetary requirements of the Prabowo-Gibran Rakabuming Raka government program. He estimated that if the new government needed a bigger budget, the deficit limit could be raised to more than 2.53%. "It is possible that the deficit could be pushed a little higher or also to free up fiscal space, perhaps energy subsidies could be reformed and that would bring about changes," he said. Aside from this, Rizal also highlighted the incomplete completion of the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN). According to him, once the document is developed, the APBN 2025 will have to be adjusted to the planning document. "Usually, the RPJMN is approved and becomes the basis of the RAPBN," he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi read the macroeconomic assumptions of the RAPBN 2025 in his state address on August 16, 2024 to the DPR/MPR. Despite Jokowi's statement, the APBN 2025 will serve as a guide for the new government of President Prabowo Subianto. President Jokowi said that inflation will be maintained at around 2.5%. Economic growth is estimated at 5.2%. Then, the exchange rate of the rupiah against the US dollar will be around IDR 16,100/US$, the interest rate for 10-year government bonds (SBN) will be 7.1%. The price of Indonesian crude oil (ICP) is estimated at US$82 per barrel. It is estimated that oil extraction will reach 600,000 barrels per day and natural gas will reach 1,005 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The RAPBN 2025 will be discussed in the DPR for 30 working days and ratified in the plenary session. (rsa/wur)



