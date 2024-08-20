Turkish government provides European funds to Islamic sect associations





English wall Turkey's national agency (European Union Center for Education and Youth Programs) has allocated hundreds of thousands of euros from EU and taxpayer-funded funds to associations founded by Islamist sects, according to the report from the online news media T24. In total, nearly 500,000 euros were diverted to foundations and associations known to be close to the government and sects, within the framework of the “youth” category announced by the National Agency. The Turkish Youth and Education Foundation (TÜRGEV), headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's children Bilal Erdoğan and Esra Albayrak, received the highest amount of funding with 161,000 euros. The Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA), of which Bilal Erdoğan is a member of the high advisory board, also received 114,000 euros. The Ensar Foundation, known for the 2018 sexual abuse scandal in the dormitories it created, received 54,744 euros. The Children of the Earth Association, affiliated to the İHH Humanitarian Aid Foundation, received 18,839 euros while the Orphans Foundation, also affiliated to İHH, received 52,000 euros in funding. The Safa Foundation for Education, Assistance and Solidarity, which is closely linked to the Naqshbandi sect, received 17,846 euros. In addition, 45,265 euros were given to the Verenel Association for Assistance and Solidarity, which is affiliated with the Safa Foundation and linked to the Naqshbandi sect. The Safa Foundation attracted attention after signing a protocol with the Ministry of National Education (MEB). National agencies are established in participating countries to manage and implement European education and youth programmes. The Turkish national agency is under the Ministry of European Affairs and is responsible for supervising and coordinating these programmes in Turkey. (1 euro = 37.5315 Turkish lira)

