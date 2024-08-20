Far-right Nationalist Action Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli has dismissed speculation of a rift with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan after a frozen clock reappeared in his office during a meeting with Fenerbahe chairman Ali Ko, reviving memories of past corruption investigations into the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The clock, which stopped at 5:25 p.m., was first unveiled in 2015 and symbolises the corruption investigations carried out from December 17 to 25, 2013, which implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoğan and his entourage. These investigations were later dismissed by the government as a plot orchestrated by the Glen movement, leading to a widespread crackdown on its followers.

The “17:25” clock, which first appeared in Baheli’s office during an interview with journalist Can Dndar in 2015, was an important symbol until 2016, just before the formation of the alliance between the MHP and Erdoan’s AKP. After 2016, the clock was noticeably absent from photos of Baheli’s office. However, according to a report by the Serbestiyet news website, it made a notable reappearance on July 2, 2024, after being absent from a photo taken a few days earlier, on June 24, 2024, signaling its renewed importance in Baheli’s political message.

Baheli, a longtime Erdoan ally, claimed that the clock, prominently displayed in his office, served as a reminder of the so-called Glenist conspiracy. He said the clock’s reappearance during his meeting with Ko was not a coincidence but rather a deliberate message to remind the public of the events that led to an attempted coup in 2016.

In a statement posted on social media, Baheli stressed that the presence of the clock was not an indication of a split within the ruling party but a symbol of the ongoing fight against those he said sought to destabilize Turkey.

“The process from December 17 to 25 was the incubation period of the FET betrayal of July 15,” he wrote, referring to the Glen movement by its pejorative acronym designated by the government. “It is not possible to forget or ignore this process.”

The Glen Movement is a global citizens' initiative rooted in the spiritual and humanistic tradition of Islam. The foundations of the movement are various service projects initiated, funded, and carried out by individuals motivated by the humanitarian discourse of Fethullah Glen, a Turkish cleric residing in the United States.

Immediately after the 2016 coup attempt, which killed 251 people, injured a thousand others and was repressed overnight, Turkish President Erdoğan and his AKP government blamed the Glen movement.

Glen and the movement strongly deny any involvement in the failed coup or any terrorist activity.

Erdoan has been targeting Glen Movement supporters since the corruption investigations of December 17-25, 2013.

Erdoan labeled the movement a “terrorist group” and began targeting its members. He imprisoned thousands of people, including many prosecutors, judges and police officers involved in the investigation.

Baheli’s comments come at a time of heightened political tension in Turkey, where early elections are being considered amid economic hardship and growing public discontent. The leader of the far-right Victory Party, mit zda, a former MHP member, suggested that Baheli’s secret reference could be a sign of dissatisfaction with the current power-sharing deal with the ruling AKP, noting that “nothing in Baheli’s life is a coincidence.”

Baheli, however, strongly rejected these interpretations, reaffirming his commitment to the “People’s Alliance,” the electoral alliance between the MHP and Erdoan’s AKP. He also warned against attempts by opposition forces to sow discord within the alliance, saying that “those who try to create fissures within the People’s Alliance will inevitably fail.”

Baheli's MHP, which initially criticized the AKP over corruption allegations, has since become one of Erdoan's staunchest allies, especially after the failed 2016 coup. The two parties have cooperated closely in recent years, particularly on issues related to national security and the crackdown on the Glen movement and Kurdish groups.

Speculation about a possible collapse of the alliance between the AKP and the far-right MHP has intensified following the AKP’s poor showing in local elections on March 31. The AKP won just 35.4 percent of the vote nationwide, while the MHP garnered just 4.9 percent. The poor showing has fueled speculation that Erdoan and MHP leader Baheli may dissolve their alliance and seek new political partnerships.

The rumors have also been fueled by the perception of a normalization of relations between the AKP and opposition parties, including the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which performed well in local elections. Visits by Erdoan and CHP leader Zgr zel to each other's headquarters for the first time in years have sparked discussions about a possible change in Turkey's political landscape. However, Erdoan has denied these rumors, insisting that the People's Alliance remains strong and is essential to Turkey's unity and security.

Despite recent speculation, both Baheli and Erdoan say they are determined to maintain their alliance, which has been crucial in securing electoral victories and consolidating power in Turkey's political landscape.