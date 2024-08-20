Sen. Warnock on Trump's Use of Symbols of Homeland and Faith as Weapons





Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock spoke at the DNC kickoff in Chicago on Monday night, and he joined Morning Joe to discuss his speech and remarks about Donald Trump. Sen. Warnock told the DNC that Trump should try reading the Bible and that Trump is a blight on the American conscience. August 20, 2024

