Iran hacked Trump's presidential campaign, US intelligence says





WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials said Monday they believe Iran was responsible for hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign, casting the intrusion as part of a broader, brazen effort by Tehran to interfere in American politics and potentially influence the outcome of the election.

The assessment by the FBI and other federal agencies is the first time the U.S. government has attributed responsibility for hacks that have resurrected the threat of foreign interference in the election and underscored how Iran, in addition to more sophisticated adversaries like Russia and China, remains a major concern. In addition to the intrusion into the Trump campaign, officials also believe Iran tried to hack Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Federal officials have said the hacking and similar activities were intended to sow discord, exploit divisions within American society and possibly influence the outcome of elections that Iran perceives as particularly important in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests.

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, including influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns,” said the statement released by the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations denied the allegations, calling them baseless and baseless, saying Iran had no motive or intention to interfere in the election. It challenged the United States to provide evidence and said that if the United States did so, we would respond accordingly.

The FBI statement came at a time of high tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the United States hoping to halt or limit a threat of a retaliatory strike against Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. In addition, an Israeli strike last month in southern Beirut killed Hezbollah’s top commander, but while Tehran and Iran-backed Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate, they have yet to launch strikes, as diplomatic efforts and negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza continue in Qatar.

The United States has not said how it concluded that Iran was responsible, nor described the nature of the information that may have been stolen from the Trump campaign. It has said, however, that intelligence agencies believe the Iranians, through social engineering and other efforts, sought to gain access to individuals with direct access to presidential campaigns of both political parties.

At least three members of the Biden-Harris campaign were targeted by phishing emails, but investigators have found no evidence that the attempt was successful, The Associated Press reported last week.

Such activities, including theft and disclosures, are aimed at influencing the U.S. electoral process. It is important to note that this approach is not new. Iran and Russia have employed these tactics not only in the United States during this and previous federal election cycles, but also in other countries around the world, the statement said.

U.S. officials have been on high alert in recent election cycles because of foreign influence campaigns and direct interference, such as in 2016, when Russian military intelligence agents hacked Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign and orchestrated the release of politically damaging emails through the WikiLeaks website.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

Iran has recently emerged as an aggressive threat to U.S. elections. In 2020, U.S. intelligence officials say Iran waged an influence campaign aimed at undermining Trump’s reelection, which was likely approved by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and was the subject of an unusual evening press conference attended by FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials.

U.S. officials have also expressed concern about Tehran's efforts to seek retaliation for a 2020 strike against an Iranian general ordered by Trump.

On August 10, the Trump campaign revealed that it had been hacked and that Iranian actors had stolen and distributed sensitive internal documents. At least three media outlets, Politico, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, received confidential information from the Trump campaign. So far, each has declined to reveal the details of what they received.

Politico reported that it began receiving emails on July 22 from an anonymous account. The source, an AOL email account identified only as Robert, forwarded what appeared to be a research dossier the campaign had apparently compiled on Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio. The document was dated Feb. 23, nearly five months before Trump chose Vance as his running mate.

The U.S. government's assessment is consistent with the findings of private companies.

Earlier this month, Microsoft released a report on Iranian operatives’ attempts to interfere in this year’s election. According to the report, Iran impersonated activists and created false information targeting voters across the political spectrum. The report also cites the case of an Iranian military intelligence unit that sent a spear-phishing email to a senior presidential campaign official in June from a compromised email account belonging to a former senior adviser.

In a separate report, Google said an Iranian group linked to the country's Revolutionary Guards has tried to infiltrate the personal email accounts of a dozen people linked to President Joe Biden and Trump since May.

____

Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/iran-fbi-trump-intelligence-community-52641cd66412d7c01d73876acab3d989 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos