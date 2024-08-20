I took Ozempic to lose weight but I didn't like it





Robert Jenrick has become the first Conservative Party leadership candidate to confirm taking the weight loss drug Ozempic. Rumours have been circulating in Westminster since last year that a number of senior Conservative MPs are paying for prescriptions for the drug, which is only available on the NHS for type 2 diabetes. Boris Johnson has admitted taking the drug after seeing a minister who miraculously changed his appearance and gained a new jawline after taking Ozempic. Speaking to Politico, Jenrick, the former immigration minister, said he used Ozempic for six weeks late last year before stopping. To be honest, I was overweight, he said. I took Ozempic for a short time, I didn't particularly like it, but It helped me. Since then I've just lost weight the normal way by eating less, eating healthier, doing some exercise, going to the gym, running. I lost 2.5 pounds in 12 months. He didn't say if he suffered any side effects from the medication, which can include nausea and vomiting. Jenricks' comments come after Tom Tugendhat, the shadow security minister and rival for the Conservative leadership, denied taking the drug. Others have yet to comment. Ozempic is normally prescribed as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, but it is also prescribed over the counter by doctors to help people lose weight by suppressing their appetite. Johnson said he suffered side effects, including vomiting. JEREMY SELWYN/EVENING STANDARD/GETTY IMAGES Last year, Johnson wrote that he was taking the drug, explaining that he had been inspired by his colleagues. If a healthy middle-aged man suddenly loses weight, I thought there were only two possible explanations. Either he has fallen hopelessly in love, or he is about to run for the Conservative leadership. Then one of those colleagues came and whispered the truth, that there was a completely different explanation. He said he had access to a miracle drug. It cuts off the desire to eat, he said. Johnson said he consulted a private doctor and injected himself with the drug for weeks. He said the drug initially worked effortlessly, but then he began to suffer side effects. “I began to dread the shots, because they made me sick,” he said. “One minute I was fine, and the next minute I was talking to Ralph on the big white phone; and I’m afraid I decided I couldn’t go on any longer.” For now, I'm back to exercise and willpower, but I see my colleagues looking thinner but not hungrier and I hope that if science can do it for them, maybe one day it can help me and everyone else.

