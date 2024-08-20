What's behind Imran Khan's puzzling bid to become Oxford chancellor?





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is not just staring at the walls of his prison. He has applied for the position of Chancellor of Oxford University. In prison for a year, Imran Khan’s surprise decision to run for Oxford’s top job could be an attempt to attract global attention as his party holds rallies in Pakistan to mark the anniversary of his incarceration. It could also be a signal to the powerful Pakistani military that Imran is done with Pakistani politics and is interested in a third career, beyond cricket and politics.

Imran's advisor Syed Zulfi Bukhari revealed that he has filed a nomination paper to run in the October elections. He filed his nomination paper at a time when elections and nominations for the post of chancellor are now being conducted online.

The former Pakistani prime minister will run for vice president to replace Chris Patten, a former Conservative cabinet minister. Patten, who was chancellor of Oxford University, announced in February that he was stepping down from the post.

Imran's journey into Pakistani politics began with his promise to create a “Naya Pakistan” or “new Pakistan”. He now languishes in jail, facing several charges that his supporters say amount to a political conspiracy.

IMRAN KHAN: CHANCELLOR OF OXFORD UNIVERSITY?

“It is an honorary position but of the highest prestige and importance, and Imran Khan, being one of the most important and popular names to come out of Oxford, it would be great to see him as chancellor,” Bukhari told AFP.

The list will not be made public until October.

But entry into the prestigious British university could also mean a move away from Pakistani politics for Imran Khan.

Imran Khan led a playboy lifestyle during his cricket career, regularly becoming the subject of British gossip magazines.

He later turned to philanthropy and politics, serving as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, leading the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Justice Movement). The party is now banned.

He was ousted as prime minister in a military-backed vote of no confidence in Pakistan's parliament and has been in prison for a year.

Khan claimed that this was part of a political plan against him.

The chancellorship will not be something exceptional for him. Imran also served as chancellor of the University of Bradford for eight years, from 2005 to 2014.

If he becomes Chancellor, this time of Oxford, will he bid farewell to Pakistani politics? Or is it a signal to the powerful Pakistani military, to which he belonged as prime minister, that he will move on?

CAN IMRAN KHAN SUCCEED IN THE UK?

Imran Khan is also an Oxford graduate, where he studied politics, philosophy and economics at Keble College, Oxford in the 1970s. He graduated with honours for the university's cricket team.

“If he becomes chancellor, he will be the first of Asian origin. It will not only be something for Pakistan, but it will be a great achievement for the whole of Asia and the rest of the world,” Bukhari added.

Voting will take place from October 28. But only Oxford graduates and members of the university will be able to vote.

The Chancellor appoints the Vice-Chancellor and is responsible for fundraising and advocacy.

As for his chances of victory, his competitors are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Boris Johnson. It will not be a cakewalk for Imran Khan. What will be interesting to watch is what will happen if he wins. Will he be able to emerge from Pakistan’s tumultuous politics and leave behind the people who swear by him? Anything is possible in the politics of the subcontinent.

Published by:

Priyanjali Narayan

Published on:

August 20, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/what-behind-jail-imran-khan-oxford-chancellor-bid-pakistan-politics-university-voting-what-it-means-2585173-2024-08-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos