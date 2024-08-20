Indonesian Cabinet Reshuffle Favors Advocates of Destructive Projects





Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, has carried out a cabinet reshuffle With just two months left in his term, he backed officials who supported major projects with potentially disastrous environmental impacts. The August 19 reshuffle, the fourth in the past 12 months, brought to power supporters of Prabowo Subianto, an ally and successor to Joko Widodo, who will take office in October. The reshuffle is aimed at ensuring political continuity as the country transitions from Joko Widodo's administration to Prabowo's. A key change in the last reshuffle Bahlil Lahadalia, a businessman and former investment minister, has been appointed minister of energy and mining. As Indonesia's investment minister, Bahlil made several controversial decisions that impacted the country's forests and indigenous peoples. For example, he led a task force to establish massive sugar plantations in the eastern region of Papua, home to Indonesia’s last large expanse of rainforest. He also led a plan to develop Rempang Island in Sumatra into an integrated industrial, commercial and tourism zone, despite protests from the island’s indigenous and local communities. The plan includes a $12 billion investment in a glass and solar panel factory to be built by Chinese industrial giant Xinyi Glass. Earlier this year, Bahlil spearheaded a controversial plan to allow religious organizations to obtain mining permits. As Minister of Energy and Mines, Bahlil has engaged to increase Indonesia's oil and gas production and natural resourcesHe faces allegations ofselfishness and corruptionin the revocation and reissuance of mining permits, according to an investigative media reportTempo. Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, businessman and Prabowo's campaign leader, takes over as investment minister. Roeslani told reporters He is reportedly seeking investors for the controversial new capital, Nusantara, under construction in Borneo. Environmentalists and communities have raised concerns about the $32 billion development in a region that is home to indigenous communities who depend on intact forests, and the impact on species such as the critically endangered Bornean orangutans (Pygmy Pongo) and the endangered proboscis monkeys (Nasal larva). Supratman Andi Agtas, a former chairman of parliament's legislative committee and a member of Prabowo's Gerindra party, was appointed justice minister. Angga Raka Prabowo, another Gerindra party member, was appointed deputy communications minister, while Dadan Hindayana, an academicwill lead the new National Nutrition Agency which aims to implement Prabowo's free school meals programme. The reshuffle saw the dismissal of two ministers From the PDI-P, the party that long supported Jokowi but fell out with him over his support for Prabowo in February's elections: Arifin Tasrif, the former energy minister, and Yasonna Laoly, the former justice minister, were fired in what some see as a deadlock. purge. The changes “are needed to prepare and support the transition of government so that it functions well, smoothly and effectively,” Ari Dwipayana, a presidential palace official, said in a statement, according to Reuters. Banner image of President Joko Widodo (public domain)

