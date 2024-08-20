PM Modi shows commitment to: Vaishnaw on lateral entry and UPSC withdrawal | Latest News India





Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his commitment to the Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar by implementing the principles of reservation in the side entry of the Union Public Service Commission. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting. (Hindustan Times) Prime Minister Modi has consistently demonstrated his commitment to social justice, which led to the granting of constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), he said. Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has ensured that reservation principles are applied in admissions to NEET, Sainik Schools and various other institutions. Prime Minister Modi ensured that the five sacred places of Babasaheb Ambedkar were given their due status. “We are also proud that the President of India is from a tribal community,” Vaishnaw told ANI. He said that as per Prime Minister Modi's saturation principles, which aim to reach every welfare scheme to the poorest and most marginalised sections of the society, the SC, ST and OBC communities have received maximum benefits. Before 2014, the Congress government's decisions did not take into account the principle of reservation. Finance secretaries were recruited through lateral entry route and the principle of reservation was not taken into account. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the then Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia joined the office through the lateral entry route, Vaishnaw said. Prime Minister Modi viewed lateral entry through UPSC as a way to introduce transparency and by incorporating the principle of reservation, it now clearly reflects a commitment to social justice, the Union Minister asserted. Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisements The Centre had earlier asked the UPSC to withdraw the latest advertisement for lateral entry into the bureaucracy, amid a controversy over reservation in the advertised posts. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has written to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairperson Preeti Sudan and requested her to rescind the advertisement so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services. On August 17, the UPSC had issued a notification for recruitment of 45 deputy secretaries, directors and assistant secretaries through lateral entry – called appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments. The move drew criticism from opposition parties, who said it infringed on the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs and STs.

