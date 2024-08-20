Erdoan transfers 12 companies seized over Glen's links to sovereign wealth fund





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has signed a decree transferring to the Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF) the treasury shares of 12 companies seized over their alleged links to the Glen movement. A presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday announced the transfer of shares in major companies such as Koza Altn, Koza Anadolu Metal and pek Doal Enerji, all listed on the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange. Ankara accuses the Glen Movement, a religious group involved in education and humanitarian work around the world and inspired by Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen, of orchestrating the failed coup in July 2016. The movement strongly denies any involvement. Following the failed coup, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government launched a massive purge targeting real and suspected members of the movement under the pretext of fighting the coup, removing more than 130,000 people from their civil service jobs. The AKP had designated the group as a terrorist organization before the coup and seized schools, universities, media outlets, businesses and their buildings as well as the property of individuals, companies and organizations suspected of having links to the movement. More than 1,100 companies have been transferred to the Savings Deposit Guarantee Fund (TMSF), most of them in the wake of the failed coup. Journalists from confiscated newspapers and television stations have been arrested, replaced and imprisoned. The transfer to the TVF marks a significant change in the management of these assets, which had been under state control for nearly eight years. The TVF, which manages more than $300 billion in assets according to its 2022 report, is overseen by Erdoan himself, who is its chairman. The fund was created in 2016 in the wake of the coup attempt, with the stated aim of consolidating state assets and making strategic investments. Share prices of the companies concerned jumped following the news. Shares of Koza Altn rose 8.9 percent, while those of Koza Anadolu Metal climbed 8.1 percent at the opening of the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Shares of pek Doal Enerji jumped 9.94 percent to 54.2 lira. The transfer of these companies to the TVF has drawn widespread criticism. Observers say the fund lacks transparency and has been used to centralize economic power in the hands of the Erdoan government. Critics point to the fund's limited audits and the opacity surrounding its operations as major concerns. The companies transferred to the TVF are part of Koza-pek Holding, a conglomerate that was among the first to be targeted in the government’s crackdown on the Glen movement. The holding’s assets, which span sectors ranging from mining to energy, were initially seized in 2015 and then handed over to the TMSF following a court ruling in 2016. The latest move is seen by some as a continuation of the government's efforts to further tighten its control over key economic sectors, particularly those with strategic value, such as mining and energy. President Erdoğan has been targeting Glen Movement supporters since the December 17-25, 2013 corruption investigations that implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoğan, his family members and close circle. Calling the investigations a coup and a Glennist conspiracy against his government, Erdoan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. A report published last year, “Persecutory Confiscations Amounting to Crimes Against Humanity: The Case of the Glen Group,” revealed the scale of asset confiscations in Turkey targeting the movement, worth an estimated $50 billion and affecting more than 1.5 million people in what the authors call systematic and widespread violations of domestic and international law that amount to crimes against humanity. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/08/20/erdogan-transfers-12-companies-seized-over-gulen-links-to-sovereign-wealth-fund/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos