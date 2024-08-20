New Toshakhana reference filed against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi. X/@PTIofficial/File

A fresh Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been filed in a case concerning a jewellery set gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince.

NAB investigator Mohsin Haroon and case officer Waqar Hassan on Tuesday submitted the new reference, which sources said consists of two volumes, before an accountability court.

The development comes after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) questioned the ousted prime minister and his wife in Adiala jail in connection with the case.

The clerk of the audit courts will examine the referral and transmit it to the administrative judge after removing the objections.

The administrative judge will then decide whether to conduct the hearing himself or transfer it to another audit court.

It is worth noting that Administrative Judge Nasir Javed Rana is already hearing the 190 million referral against the PTI founder.

The couple was arrested in a new Toshakhana case on July 13, hours after an Islamabad district and sessions court acquitted them in the iddat case also known as the un-Islamic nikah case, which was the last hurdle in the couple's release from jail before the new cases were filed.

A day earlier, the accountability court had sent the PTI founder and Bushra to jail on 15-day remand in another fresh reference to Toshakhana after the completion of the NAB investigation.

During the hearing of the other reference on Monday, the couple submitted the responses to the NAB questionnaire.

The hearing on August 19, held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

Khan, who has been behind bars since August last year after being convicted in the Toshakhana criminal case, and subsequently convicted in other cases ahead of the February 8 elections.

Despite obtaining relief in several cases, the former prime minister's legal troubles have refused to abate as he has been charged in several other cases, including those related to the May 9 unrest, when suspected supporters of his party attacked and ransacked state property, including military installations, after his arrest in a corruption case last year.

What is the new NAB reference?

A new reference concerns a case related to a set of jewelry given by the Saudi crown prince

The new NAB reference concerns a case related to a jewelry set gifted to former first lady Bushra Bibi by the Saudi crown prince when Khan was the country's prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

The jewelry set comprising a ring, a bracelet, a necklace and a pair of earrings was gifted to the former first lady during her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021, according to NAB reference.

He said the PTI founder and his wife had kept the jewellery set illegally.

The Deputy Military Secretary asked the Toshakhana platoon officer to estimate and declare the price of the jewellery set, he added. The jewellery set, he said, was not deposited at Toshakhana.

The jewelry company sold the necklace for $300,000 and the earrings for $80,000 on May 25, 2018. Pricing information for the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the jewelry set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace at Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewelry was then estimated at Rs10.50 million.

According to the rules, the price of 50% of the jewelry set is around Rs 30.57 million.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of around Rs 30.28 crore after the jewellery was undervalued.

According to the reference, the PTI founder and his wife violated the NAB order. It added that an investigation was initiated against the former first couple on the instructions of the NAB chairman on August 1, 2022.

PTI founder and Bushra Bibi abused their powers. The PTI founder kept 58 of the 108 gifts during his tenure as prime minister, the reference reads.

