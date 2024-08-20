Donald Trump claims Kamala Harris refuses to participate in Fox News debate





Former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday night for refusing to participate in the Sept. 4 debate hosted by Fox News.

“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT be participating in the FoxNews debate on September 4th,” Trump wrote to Truth Social as the first night of the Democratic National Convention began in Chicago.

“I am not surprised by this development, as I sense that she knows that it is very difficult for her, at best, to defend her record about-face on absolutely everything she once believed in,” the message continued. Trump specifically decried Harris’ past comments on banning fracking, and again accused Harris of serving as President Joe Biden’s “border czar” for the past four years.

Harris' campaign has not confirmed that she declined to participate in the September 4 debate.

The context

Trump began pushing for a Fox News debate with Harris after Harris backed out of the Sept. 10 debate on ABC News. The former president had already agreed to the debate date while Biden was still the Democratic presidential nominee.

Trump later changed his mind and agreed to participate in the ABC debate. He also accepted an invitation from NBC News for the September 25 debate.

In a statement to Newsweek last week, a Harris campaign aide said via email: “We are pleased that Trump has finally agreed to debate the vice president on ABC after previously trying to back out.”

“We are open to another debate and we will continue those discussions,” the campaign manager added. “But to be clear, any additional debate would be contingent on Trump actually being there on September 10th. We are not playing his game.”

Newsweek reached out to the Harris campaign for comment via email Monday evening.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at Precision Custom Components on August 19, 2024, in York, Pennsylvania. Trump said Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris declined to participate in a presidential debate hosted by Fox News on September 4.

Trump said in his Monday night message that he plans to attend a “Tele-Town Hall” hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Sept. 4 instead of the debate. The event will reportedly take place in Pennsylvania.

Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement last week that the vice president's team plans to participate in three debates this election season, including a second debate against Trump in October.

Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has also agreed to face Republican rival Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance in an Oct. 1 debate that will be hosted by CBS News.

“Voters deserve to see candidates for the highest office in the land share their competing visions for our future,” Tyler said in the statement. “The more games they play, the more insecure and unserious Trump and Vance appear to the American people. Those games end now.”

Views

Experts have previously told Newsweek that a Fox debate between Trump and Harris could backfire on the former president. Todd Graham, a debate professor at Southern Illinois University, said giving Harris a platform on Fox could give her a chance to speak directly to conservative voters, noting that Democrat and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has given successful interviews on the network.

“One of the reasons Harris debates on Fox is what I call the Buttigieg effect,” Graham said in a previous interview with Newsweek’s Flynn Nicholls. “Every time he’s on Fox, he converts more and more viewers. But wow, you have to be perfect to do that.”

Graham also warned that while Trump supporters are likely to blame the host network if the former president performs poorly in a debate, if Trump performs poorly on a friendly network on Fox, it could signal a significant victory for Harris' campaign.

What's next?

The September 10 debate will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by ABC News' David Muir and Lindsey Davis. Details of the debate's format, including whether there will be a live audience, are still unknown.

Update 8/20/24, 12:45 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and context.

