PM Modi's visit to Ukraine and Poland: India's foray into Central Europe





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland and Ukraine this week marks the continuation of an underestimated effort by Delhi to raise the profile of Europe in India’s foreign policy over the past decade. Modi’s visit will fill a missing Central European link in India’s European policy at a time when Central Europe has returned to the center stage of great-power conflicts.

The war in Ukraine, now in its third year, is emblematic of the new geopolitical turmoil in Central Europe that is destabilizing the entire world. As Halford Mackinder, the British geopolitical thinker at the turn of the 20th century, put it, “Who rules Eastern Europe, rules the heartland; who rules the heartland, rules the world-island; who rules the world-island, rules the world.”

Can India remain a passive spectator in this new struggle for Central and Eastern Europe? The prime ministers’ visits to Poland and Ukraine this week indicate that India’s answer is clearly no. This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland since 1979, when Morarji Desai visited Warsaw; no Indian prime minister has visited Kiev since Ukraine emerged from the womb of Russia amid the collapse of the Soviet Union. The visit also comes as Kiev shifts its military line of contact with its current offensive into Russian territory, which is entering its third week. Contrary to popular expectations, Modi’s visit to Warsaw and kyiv may not be about launching a new Indian peace initiative on Ukraine. Delhi cannot view this historic visit as a one-off; for India, it is rather about setting the terms of a long-term, sustainable engagement with Poland and Ukraine, and with Central Europe more broadly. Delhi knows that Russia and Ukraine share a long common history and faith, and that they know each other better than India and Pakistan. Moscow may not be looking for a peacemaker. President Vladimir Putin knows how to reach out to the United States, which has the most influence in the Ukraine war, and open negotiations when he deems it appropriate. For Ukraine, the peace offensive is aimed at winning allies to strengthen its diplomatic position vis-à-vis Russia. Moscow and kyiv are awaiting the US elections in November and are maneuvering to improve their military position on the ground before the next administration arrives in Washington. Other powers, including China and India, may have a role to play in promoting peace, but only marginally. The war in Ukraine today is a consequence of the breakdown of post-Cold War political arrangements between Russia and the West in Central and Eastern Europe. The nature of the end of the war in Ukraine will also set the framework for a new order in Europe. Whatever the nature of that new European order, with a rising Poland and the current European battleground, Ukraine will occupy a prominent place in it. As India seeks to intensify its European engagement, Poland and Ukraine are bound to emerge as important long-term partners. India’s outreach to Poland and Ukraine so soon after the prime minister’s visit to Russia underscores Delhi’s conviction that it does not view the relationship with Moscow and Central Europe as a zero-sum game. For decades after independence, Europe remained a relatively secondary priority for Indian foreign policy, relying heavily on relations with the big four European countries—Russia, Germany, France, and Britain. Over the past decade, India has sought to expand this outreach to Europe. During his first two terms as prime minister, Modi visited Europe 27 times and hosted 37 European heads of state and government. During his first term as external affairs minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Europe 29 times and hosted 36 of his European counterparts in Delhi. The elevation of Europe in India’s priorities has been accompanied by an effort to resolve some lingering issues with major partners such as Italy (the lingering Marine Corps issue), which had put the annual Delhi-Brussels summits on hold. The Modi government has revived trade negotiations with the EU, concluded a trade and investment agreement with the EFTA group, established a trade and technology council with Europe, launched a technology security initiative with the UK, outlined a joint defence industrial roadmap with France, embarked on regional security cooperation with Europe in the Indo-Pacific, and unveiled the India-Middle East-Europe (IMEC) corridor. In addition to relations with the major powers, Delhi has intensified its relations with many smaller European nations. India has started collective diplomacy with many sub-regions of Europe, including the Nordic and Baltic countries. Building ties with Central Europe is part of this plan. Modi’s visit to Austria last month (his first in 41 years) and to Poland and Ukraine this week are part of this strategy. A quick glance at Central Europe will show that Ukraine has the largest territory in Europe after Russia. Poland and Ukraine rank seventh and eighth respectively in the European population rankings (including Russia). Poland is the largest economy in Central Europe and ranks eighth in Europe. Rapid economic growth over the past three decades, a large population (38 million), Poland's location at the heart of Europe, and its massive spending (over 4% of GDP this year) have made Poland a country to be reckoned with. As it has risen, Poland has adopted a foreign policy orientation marked by a certain strategic autonomy, similar to that of France, Germany, and Italy. Ukraine’s economy was shattered by the war, but the prospect of rebuilding it after a peace deal has put it on the world’s geoeconomic drawing boards. Ukraine, which inherited a significant portion of the Soviet arms industry, is now looking to the United States and Europe to develop and modernize its defense industry. Ukraine’s natural strength as one of the world’s breadbaskets adds to its strategic importance for years to come. For much of their recent history, Central and Eastern European countries have been victims of great-power rivalries that have repeatedly carved up their territories, rearranged their borders, and forced the region’s nations into the dominant powers’ spheres of influence. But unlike in the Mackinder era, Central and Eastern Europe now has more power to write its own destiny and reshape regional geopolitics. Modi’s visit to Warsaw and Kiev is intended to acknowledge this momentous shift at the heart of Europe and to deepen bilateral political, economic, and security ties with Central European states. The author is a visiting professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies and international affairs editor for The Indian Express.

