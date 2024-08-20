Indonesia, Australia sign major defense deal | Military News





The move comes as Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto prepares to take office later this year.

Australia and Indonesia have finalised a new defence pact, strengthening ties between the countries as Prabowo Subianto prepares to take office as Indonesia's next president in October. Details of the defense deal, which has been in the works since February 2023, have not been released. It is expected to include provisions for joint military exercises, deployments to each country and greater maritime cooperation in the disputed South China Sea. Prabowo, who is currently defence minister but is set to become leader of the world's third-largest democracy on October 20, is currently on a two-day official visit to Australia. The agreement will be officially signed in a few days, during the visit of Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles to Jakarta. Speaking to reporters at the Australian Parliament in Canberra after a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prabowo described the deal as a very good outcome, adding that it would be beneficial for both our countries in the future. He also expressed a desire for greater cooperation with Australia on issues beyond defence, including the economy, food security, agriculture and combating international drug trafficking. “We would like to see greater Australian participation in our economy,” he said. “I am committed to continuing that good neighbourly relationship, Australia plays a very important role for us.” A statement from the Australian Department of Defence said Albanese and Marles met with Prabowo and discussed Australia's continued commitment to working in partnership with Indonesia on shared economic, security and net-zero transition priorities. Marles described the defense pact as one of the most significant agreements ever negotiated between the two countries, saying they were working more closely together than before. “This agreement will allow for much greater interoperability between our defence forces, it will allow for many more exercises between our defence forces, it will allow us to work together on the global commons to support the rules-based order and, importantly, it will allow us to operate from each other's countries,” he told reporters. In this sense, this agreement will be the deepest and most significant agreement that our two countries have ever concluded. A stronger interest in foreign affairs is expected under Prabowo, a former commander of Indonesian military special forces, than under outgoing President Joko Widodo, who has never attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York and rarely gives interviews in languages ​​other than Indonesian. Concerns remain, however, about Prabowo's human rights record. The 72-year-old former son-in-law of Suharto, Indonesia's long-time authoritarian president (1967-1998), was dismissed from the military in 1998 for kidnapping student activists. Prabowo was also indicted for alleged atrocities in Indonesian-occupied East Timor in 1983 after a UN-commissioned report accused him of directing the massacre of 200 East Timorese. Prabowo has denied the charges. Daniela Gavshon, Australia director at Human Rights Watch, called on Albanese to press Prabowo over Indonesia's checkered human rights record, including on religious freedom and LGBTQ rights. Australian leaders should not let Prabowo’s scandalous record deter them from forcefully raising current human rights concerns, she said. They should emphasise that the new president has an important opportunity to reset Indonesia’s position on West Papua and other human rights issues.

