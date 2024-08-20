Ultranationalist group disrupts protest singers' concert in Istanbul





A group of men disrupted a concert in Istanbul on Monday after a singer performing there was targeted by the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on social media, Turkish media reported Tuesday. The incident took place while Suavi, a socialist folk singer known for his protest songs, was on stage at a concert organized by the Beykoz municipality in Istanbul. A group of men approached the scene chanting “We don't want terrorists in Beykoz” while giving the controversial Grey Wolves salute, associated with a Turkish ultranationalist group known as the Grey Wolves, considered the paramilitary wing of the MHP. The police intervened and prevented the group from reaching the singer. A day before the event, the Beykoz branch of the MHP had called for the cancellation of Suavis' concert in a social media post, accusing him of aligning himself with those who oppose the indivisible unity of the country. [Turkish] the homeland and the nation. After the incident, the branch cited a tweet posted by Suavi in ​​which he said, “The dogs bark, but the caravan continues,” in reference to the protest during the concert, and said, “It [Suavi] learned his lesson. Ancient Anatolian wisdom says: A child without a nose is born from a reluctant grass. Learning that you can't stick your non-existent nose everywhere; Last night, IT'S BEYKOZ! He learned the lesson from those who said WE ARE NOT COMING BACK TO BEYKOZ. BLNSN: The separation pipe is not blowing in Beykoz!@Suavi_Suavi @Beykoz_Bld https://t.co/DGgtwhFwfY – MHP Beykoz le Bakanl (@mhpbeykoz) August 20, 2024 The MHP has growing influence over the Turkish government and spreads racist propaganda abroad. Over the years, MHP supporters have protested, disrupted or attacked artists, intellectuals and activists seen as promoting ideas contrary to its radical nationalist stance. These actions often target left-wing figures, Kurdish sympathisers or peace and minority rights activists. The party formed an alliance with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) after a 2016 coup attempt, supporting the presidential system of governance and influencing policies, including on security and Kurdish issues. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

