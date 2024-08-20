President Jokowi Appreciates KPU's Hard Work in Organizing 2024 Elections





President Jokowi at the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) in preparation for the 2024 regional elections, at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Tuesday (20/08/2024) morning MERAHPUTIH IN JAKARTA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his appreciation for the hard work of the General Election Commission (KPU) in successfully holding the 2024 presidential (Pilpres) and legislative (Pileg) elections. President Jokowi at the relevant national coordination meeting (Rakornas) in preparation for the 2024 regional elections which will be held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Tuesday morning (20/08/2024). “I express my high appreciation, I really respect the hard work of the KPU from the center to the regions that has succeeded in organizing all stages of the 2024 presidential and legislative elections safely, orderly and smoothly,” President Jokowi said in his speech. President Jokowi stressed that the simultaneous elections this time were a huge challenge. The many types of elections, the number of votes and the number of polling stations (TPS) that reached hundreds of thousands, forced the KPU to redouble its efforts. “I understand that it is very difficult to hold simultaneous elections, the biggest elections in the history of our nation, there are presidential elections, DPR elections, DPD elections, as well as DPRD provincial, district and municipal elections with a total of 164,227,475 valid votes. 822,699 polling stations,” the President explained. As a concrete form of appreciation, President Jokowi also announced a 50 percent increase in incentive allowances for KPU members. “Thank God, I signed it yesterday. “The formula for the increase is simple, after doing some calculations, it was decided yesterday that the increase is 50 percent,” the President added. Closing his speech, President Jokowi reminded KPU members to prepare for the simultaneous regional elections that will be held in 508 districts/cities and 37 provinces. “I know that fatigue has not completely disappeared, but in a few days we will enter the phase of simultaneous regional elections. “This is a difficult task that we are doing together,” he said. With the appreciation and support provided, we hope that the KPU can continue to work optimally for the successful holding of the 2024 regional elections (editor's note).

