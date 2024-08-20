Robert Jenrick plans to restore Rwanda's regime as future prime minister





Robert Jenrick has pledged to restore the last government's programme for Rwanda if he becomes prime minister. The Conservative leadership contender said the deportation plan – which was abandoned by Labour as soon as it came to power last month – was a necessary deterrent to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats. The Rwanda programme was first announced by then-prime minister Boris Johnson in 2022, but no planes carrying migrants to the east African country have ever taken off. This morning on LBC, Jenrick – who resigned as immigration minister last year in protest at Rishi Sunak’s approach to Rwanda – did not dispute Home Secretary Yvette Coopers’ claim that the policy had cost more than $10 billion. He said: “This programme is expensive, but so is illegal immigration. Illegal immigration costs this country billions of pounds every year, and those costs are rising. I don’t think they’re going to go down any time soon because we’re living in a time of mass immigration, where all Western countries are experiencing unprecedented numbers of people on the move looking for a better life in countries like the UK.” [Yvette Cooper] and I disagree with her profoundly. She is just hoping that we can somehow arrest our way out of this problem. She is probably now learning at the Home Office that this is not going to happen. Jenrick added: “You have to have, in addition to diplomacy, criminal justice work and law enforcement, a deterrent. That’s what the policy in Rwanda has been, an effective deterrent to break the people smugglers’ business model once and for all. Without that, we’re going to see unprecedented numbers of people crossing the Channel.” I think it's a disgrace, the public want us to stop this and the Labour Party won't do it. He insisted that sending hundreds of asylum seekers to Rwanda would be enough to deter people from attempting the journey in the first place. People would not leave a seemingly safe place, such as France, Belgium or Germany, to undertake this dangerous journey if they thought there was a real chance of ending up in Rwanda, he said. Asked by presenter Tom Swarbrick whether he would bring the plan back into Conservative policy if he became party leader, Jenrick said: “Yes, I would. I want a strengthened version of the Rwanda plan, which is what I proposed at the beginning of the year. One that would allow us to detain people on arrival and deport them within hours or days rather than weeks or months.”

