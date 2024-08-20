PM Modi's visits to Poland, war-torn Ukraine from tomorrow. What's on the agenda? | Latest News India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay official visits to Poland and Ukraine from Wednesday. Modi, who was recently sworn in as prime minister for a third consecutive term, is the first Indian prime minister after Morarji Desai to visit the European country in 45 years. The year 2024 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy in June and they also met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan last year. (PTI File) What is the program? Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (West) Tanmaya Lal on Monday announced that Prime Minister Modi will meet his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during his visit. He will also meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and the Indian community. Modi will be given a grand welcome in the Polish capital Warsaw. He will also interact with business leaders and prominent environmentalists during his visit. The Indian community in Poland is estimated at around 25,000 people. Among them, around 5,000 are students. The Polish government and people have provided invaluable assistance during Operation Ganga for the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. More than 4,000 Indian students have been evacuated via Poland in 2022, Lal added. Modi's visit to Ukraine From Poland, Prime Minister Modi will travel to the Ukrainian capital kyiv on a train called Rail Force One, which will take about 10 hours. The return journey will be the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first visit to Ukraine since Russian forces attacked kyiv in spring 2022. This will be the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago. Modi's visit comes as kyiv has launched a new military offensive into Russian territory. ALSO READ: India may not directly mediate between Russia and Ukraine, but it will likely convey messages MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said Prime Minister Modi's discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to focus on the entire spectrum of India-Ukraine relations, including agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence and people-to-people relations. Asked about India's interest in Ukraine's reconstruction, Lal said New Delhi was ready to provide all support and contribution that may be required not only in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict but also in the recovery process. Modi had met Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in June. During the meeting, the prime minister had said that India continues to encourage a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, and that New Delhi will continue to do everything in its power to support a peaceful solution. Last month, Prime Minister Modi met Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where he pushed the Russian president to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, saying no solution could be found on the battlefield. (With contributions from the agency)

