NAB files fresh Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi – Pakistan





Pakistan

NAB files fresh Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Khan and his wife were arrested on July 13 and remained in NAB custody for 37 days.

Posted on: Tue, Aug 20, 2024 1:38:05 PM PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed another Toshakhana reference against jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Investigator Moshin Haroon and Constable Waqarul Hassan filed the case in an accountability court in Islamabad. The new Toshakahana case file consists of two volumes.

The clerk of the Court of Auditors would examine the referral after which he would transmit it to the administrative judge who would decide whether this case would be heard by his court or transferred to another court.

It is worth noting that Nasir Javed Rana was already hearing a case involving a £190 million reference in which Khan and his wife were arrested on July 13 and remained in NAB custody for 37 days.

IHC bars trial court from delivering final verdict in £190m case

The Independent Commission of Inquiry had stopped the trial court from delivering the final verdict in the 190 million pound case, on Imran Khan's request. A division bench, comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the case despite objections from the registrar's office.

The applicant's lawyers, Mr Salman Safdar and Mr Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, appeared before the judges.

The applicant's lawyers argued that “35 witnesses have been heard in the case against the PTI founder and the last witness is currently being questioned. In addition, the PTI founder was arrested at the IHC premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case (£190 million).”

According to the petition, the NAB initially filed a case against eight accused.

Advocate Salman said that according to NAB, the NCA confiscated 190 million pounds. According to NAB, the charge is that when the petitioner was the prime minister, he facilitated the transfer of 190 million pounds. The amount was deposited in the Supreme Court account instead of the State Bank of Pakistan, he maintained.

Salman Safdar said that they had requested the trial court to seek the minutes of the NAB executive council meeting, but the trial court rejected the request.

The trial judge wrote surprising reasons for this, the lawyer told the court.

The court sent a notice to NAB and sought a response by August 20.

It may be recalled that on August 16, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested the IHC to stop the trial in the £190 million case.

