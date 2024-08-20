PM Modi to begin three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine from August 21 | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in New Delhi on Tuesday after signing eight agreements, including on hiring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-nation visit on Wednesday with a trip to Ukraine that is expected to see talks on politics, trade, education and humanitarian assistance, the external affairs ministry said. Modi will begin a two-day tour of Poland, followed by a visit to the Ukrainian capital kyiv to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The one-day visit to Ukraine will be the first by an Indian prime minister since formal diplomatic relations were established in 1992 and will have geopolitical significance as Modi renews his call for dialogue and a non-military solution to the ongoing war, sources said. Ukraine is currently in the midst of a strategic offensive in Russia's Kursk region. Modi’s visit to Ukraine comes shortly after his visit to Russia in July. Zelenskyy had described the meeting as a huge disappointment. Meanwhile, Modi and Zelenskyy had met only a few months ago, in June, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy. They had also met last year on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan. Over the past two years, India has resisted Western pressure to stop buying crude oil from its traditional partner Russia. Discounts on a steady flow of Russian crude have led to a 15.9% reduction in India’s crude import bill to $132.4 billion in 2023-24 (FY24) from $157.5 billion the previous year, even though import volumes remained the same. India's trade with the war-torn country has declined since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. Trade had peaked at $3.38 billion in 2021-22. At $2 billion, the vast majority of this trade was in sunflower oil imports, which remain the country's top import. India had previously relied on Ukraine, the world’s top cooking oil producer, for its shipments. However, the war forced the government to turn to Russia, the second-largest sunflower oil producer, as domestic prices of the edible oil quickly hit historic highs in May-June 2022. New Delhi has sought special dispensation or preferential tariffs for shipments after Russia imposed quotas on sunflower oil exports. Since FY24, Russia has been the largest source of cooking oil for India. Trade relations with Poland The visit to Poland marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years, as the country becomes a major hub for Indian trade and investment in the Central European region. Poland is currently the sixth-largest economy in the European Union (EU) and will hold the next Presidency of the Council of the EU. Marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Poland, the visit will aim to increase Indian presence in a key European economy that is positioning itself as a low-cost manufacturing and logistics hub on the continent. The discussions are expected to include greater defence cooperation, as well as more bilateral trade ties in information technology, pharmaceuticals and automobile manufacturing, MEA officials said. The country is already home to nearshoring operations of major Indian IT groups such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech, Infosys and Wipro. Manufacturing units of pharmaceutical firm Ranbaxy, Berger Paints and automobile and equipment maker Escorts, among others, have also come up in the last decade. Officials have said the country is keen to attract more Indian investment and has pitched itself as a technology-driven but cost-effective manufacturing destination in Europe. In February, telecom equipment maker HFCL announced plans to set up a fibre optic cable plant in the country. On the other hand, foreign direct investment from Poland is the 34th largest among nations, at $712 million. On Monday, Secretary of State (West) Tanmaya Lal highlighted that nearly 30 Polish companies have a commercial presence in India. India has a positive trade balance with Poland, bolstered by a diversified export basket. Meanwhile, the number of Indian nationals in Poland has increased to 25,000. This number includes 5,000 students, many of whom chose to study in Poland after being evacuated from neighbouring Ukraine in 2022.

First published: August 20, 2024 | 7:50 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-begin-three-day-visit-to-poland-ukraine-from-august-21-124082001177_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos