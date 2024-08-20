Chinese President Xi Jinping vows stronger ties with Fiji in crisis-ridden world





Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, second left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 20, 2024. | Photo credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to strengthen ties with Fiji amid a troubled world as he met Pacific Islander Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Beijing on Tuesday (Aug 20, 2024). In recent years, China has intensified its relations with South Pacific countries, raising concerns among Western powers, particularly the United States and Australia, which have historically exerted influence over the region. Mr Rabuka met Mr Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after touring the length and breadth of China for more than a week. “Our two countries have always supported and helped each other as good friends, good partners, and become a model of equality and friendly cooperation among countries, big and small,” Xi told Rabuka. He said Beijing is willing to promote the building of a China-Fiji community with a common future in a world plagued by turmoil and chaos, and bring more benefits to our people. Xi also praised Fiji's recent sporting successes in rugby, for which it won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics last month. Mr Rabuka thanked the Chinese leader, telling Mr Xi that Fiji was willing to send rugby coaches and players to China to play with Chinese teams. He also praised Xi Jinping's meeting last year with US President Joe Biden in San Francisco, where he said you might have been able to achieve world peace. Mr Rabuka has taken a more cautious stance on China's growing security interests in the Pacific, praising Fiji's warming relations with Beijing while saying he preferred to deal with its traditional democratic friends on security issues. Fiji and China signed a series of bilateral agreements on trade, military aid, infrastructure and Chinese-language education during Mr Rabuka's trip, according to statements from both governments. Premier Li Qiang pledged in a meeting with Mr Rabuka on Sunday to boost imports from Fiji and encourage Chinese investment in the country, according to a Chinese government statement. Mr Rabuka also praised Beijing's tailor-made innovative poverty reduction strategies during a trip to the city of Ningde in eastern China's Fujian province. The Fijian prime minister last met Mr Xi at an Asia-Pacific economic summit in San Francisco last year, when the Chinese leader pledged to help Fiji maintain its security and sovereignty. Mr Rabuka said after the talks, China could help develop Fiji's ports and shipyards and praised Beijing's record in helping his country fight COVID-19, develop agriculture and renovate infrastructure. China alarmed Western countries when it signed a secret defense pact with the Solomon Islands last year, raising fears it could deploy military forces there. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele visited China in June and the Pacific nation later said Beijing would inject $20 million into its government budget.

