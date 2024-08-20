No respite for Imran Khan as new corruption case filed against him and his wife Bushra Bibi India TV





Image source: AP (FILE) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Islamabad: Troubles continue for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a fresh Toshakhana corruption case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in a case related to a jewellery set gifted to the Saudi crown prince. Imran was due to be released from jail after being behind bars since August last year when a corruption case was filed against him.

According to Geo News, the new and third Toshakhana petition against Imran and his wife came after the NAB questioned the former prime minister and his wife in Adiala Jail. The case will now be heard by the Registrar of Accountability Courts and forwarded to Administrative Judge Nasir Javed Rana, who is already hearing the 190 million petition against the PTI founder.

The couple was arrested in the second Toshakhana case on July 13, hours after a district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted them in the iddat case, also known as the un-Islamic marriage case, which was the last hurdle in the couple's release from jail before the new cases are filed. On Monday, the couple was sent to 15-day judicial remand in the other Toshakhana case after submitting their replies.

What is the new case against Imran Khan?

Imran has been behind bars since last August, after being convicted in the first Toshakhana criminal case and then in other cases before the February 8 elections. Despite relief measures in several cases, the former prime minister's legal troubles continue as he is charged in several other cases, including those related to the May 9 riots.

The new case concerns a case related to a jewellery set – comprising a ring, a bracelet, a necklace and a pair of earrings – gifted to former first lady Bushra Bibi by Saudi Crown Prince Imran Khan when Imran Khan was the country's prime minister from 2018 to 2022. The NAB alleged that the couple illegally kept the jewellery set and did not deposit it in the Toshakhana depot used for gifts to foreign guests.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the jewellery set was estimated at Rs 70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs 50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewellery was estimated at Rs 10.50 million at that time. “PTI founder and Bushra Bibi abused their powers. PTI founder kept 58 out of 108 gifts during his tenure as prime minister,” NAB alleged.

'Constant surveillance, party brutally repressed': Imran

The former Pakistani prime minister lamented his plight, saying he was “locked in a 2-metre by 2.5-metre death cell, a space usually reserved for terrorists and death row inmates” and kept under constant surveillance. He told British broadcaster ITV News that his party had been “brutally repressed” by the ruling authorities.

The 71-year-old congratulated the new British prime minister on his election victory but asked him to imagine Labour Party figures being abducted in the middle of the night during the British election campaign to understand the erosion of democracy in Pakistan. The remarks come as Imran has filed his candidacy to become the next chancellor of Britain's Oxford University, his party announced on Monday.

Khan's party announcement comes after Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, announced in February that he would resign as chancellor of Oxford, Al Jazeera reported. However, according to the university's website, the list of candidates for the 10-year term will not be made public until October and the vote will take place at the end of the month.

