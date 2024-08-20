Constitutional Court ruling ends possibility for President Joko Widodo's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep to run in regional elections





BUKAMATANEWS – The Constitutional Court (MK) has firmly stated that the age requirements for regional head candidates are calculated from the moment the candidate is determined by the General Election Commission (KPU). This decision was made in Decision No. 70/PUU-XXII/2024 submitted by Anthony Lee and Fahrur Rozi. “Candidates for regional head and candidates for deputy regional head must meet minimum age requirements when registering,” Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Saldi Isra explained during the decision reading session on Tuesday (20/8). He added that the age limit is calculated during the nomination process and ends with the determination of the candidate by the KPU. However, the Constitutional Court refused to add new details to Article 7, paragraph (2), letter e of the regional electoral law, as requested by Anthony and Fahrur. The Constitutional Court considers that the article is clear in regulating the age conditions for candidates for the head of the regions. “Article 7, paragraph 2, letter e of Law 10/2016 is as bright as sunlight. There is no need to add any additional meaning to it,” Saldi stressed. The decision also confirms that the minimum age requirement of 30 for candidates for governor and deputy governor, and 25 for candidates for mayor and regent, as well as their deputies, must be met. This directly ended the possibility for President Joko Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, who is currently only 29, to run in the Central Java regional elections, which had become a hot topic. With this decision, the Constitutional Court emphasizes the importance of respecting the established age conditions in order to maintain the quality of regional leadership in Indonesia.

