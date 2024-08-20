Queen Elizabeth called Donald Trump 'rude', Craig Brown book reveals





Donald Trump was well known for his praise for Queen Elizabeth II, but it appears the feeling was not mutual.

A new biography of the late British monarch, written by Craig Brown, highlights a private conversation Her Majesty had about Trump after one of the former US president's visits to the UK.

Brown's biography, A Voyage Around the Queen, serialised in the Daily Mail, reveals that the Queen told an acquaintance that Trump was not her cup of tea.

“A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for example, she confided to one of her guests that she found him 'very rude': she particularly hated the way he couldn't help but look over his shoulder, as if searching for other, more interesting people,” the book says.

“She also believed that President Trump “must have some sort of arrangement” with his wife Melania, otherwise why would she have stayed married to him?”

Trump had another memory of their meeting. He told Fox News in 2019 that the queen had the time of her life in his company — and that their conversation was so intense that he didn’t notice anyone else in the room.

“Some people say they've never seen the Queen have such a good time, such a lively time. We had a period where we were talking frankly, I didn't even know who the other people were at the table, I never spoke to them,” Trump said.

“Meeting the Queen was incredible. I think I can say that I really got to know her because I sat next to her on many occasions and we had an automatic chemistry, you will understand that feeling. It’s a nice feeling. But she’s a spectacular woman.”

After her death in 2022, Trump paid tribute to the Queen: “Melania and I will always cherish the time we spent with the Queen, and will never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, her great wisdom and her wonderful sense of humor. What a great and beautiful lady she was, there was no one like her!”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on Brown's biography.

