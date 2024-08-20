Politics
If Boris Johnson publishes his memoirs, let's remember him
Apparently a new, exciting novel is on its way to political libraries. If Boris Johnson publishes his memoirs, let us remember him as he really was.
This writer discovered the allegation onX (formerlyTwitter), so that's where I turned to get some juicy opinions about him.
Here's a sample and BE WARNED! Some of the language will be a little spicy:
I just read a headline in a newspaper announcing that Boris Johnson is about to publish his memoirs. A good opportunity to remember this superb letter written in the middle of a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/pWWTSV6Ie3
John Petrie #European (@Petrie_JohnC) August 19, 2024
You're right Simon, we don't remember how good it was under Boris Johnson. Probably because it was crap under Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/rjfSO8S293
Andy Brook (@andybrook1) August 20, 2024
I can't sleep, I just lie here wondering what the hell happened to convince people that Donald Trump and Boris Johnson were somehow fit to run a fucking country.
Seriously, everyone got high and decided to troll the universe.
I feel so embarrassed for humanity.
Johanna Saunders (@JohannaSaunders) August 19, 2024
Maybe I should open this.
Send us your own memories of Boris Johnson! You never know, I might publish a book of my own, in competition with his.
Vox Politics needs your help!
If you want to support this site
(but you don't want to give your money to advertisers)
You can make a one-time donation here:
Be among the first to know what's happening! Here are ways to handle the situation:
1) Sign up by clicking on Subscribe (bottom right of the home page). You will then be able to receive notifications of each new article published here.
2) Follow VP on Twitter @VoxPolitical
3) Like the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VoxPolitical/
Join the Vox Politics Facebook Page.
4) You can even make Vox Political your homepage at http://voxpoliticalonline.com
5) Join the uPopulus group at https://upopulus.com/groups/vox-political/
6) Join the MeWe page at https://mewe.com/p-front/voxpolitical
7) Feel free to comment!
And don't forget to share this with your family and friends – so they don't miss out!
If you enjoyed this article, please don't forget to share it using the buttons at the bottom of this page. Politics concerns everyone, so let's try to get everyone involved!
Buy Vox Politics books so we can continue
fight for the facts.
Cruel Britannia is available
in paper or eBook format here:
Livingstone's presumption is available
in paper or eBook format here:
Health warning: Government! is now available
in paper or eBook format here:
The first collection, Strong words and difficult times,
is still available in paper or eBook format here:
|
Sources
2/ https://voxpoliticalonline.com/2024/08/20/if-boris-johnson-is-publishing-his-memoirs-lets-remember-him/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has applied from prison to become Chancellor of Oxford University
- PM Modi's train to pass through Ukraine
- If Boris Johnson publishes his memoirs, let's remember him
- Iran hacked Trump campaign, US intelligence confirms
- Queen Elizabeth called Donald Trump 'rude', Craig Brown book reveals
- Constitutional Court ruling ends possibility for President Joko Widodo's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep to run in regional elections
- 2024 Football Match Schedule Announced
- Viewers react to Kamala Harris' surprise entrance at the DNC night premiere
- No respite for Imran Khan as new corruption case filed against him and his wife Bushra Bibi India TV
- Money Blog: New Timeline for 7 Fees for Visiting Europe | UK News
- Women's Cricket T20 World Cup Moved From Bangladesh To UAE After Unrest | National Sports
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells DNC crowd that “Kamala is for you” #DNC #Harris #AOC #BBCNews