PM Modi's train to pass through Ukraine





Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23 (file) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23. It will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine in over 30 years. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the visit on Monday, revealing that Prime Minister Modi will spend seven hours in kyiv. Prime Minister Modi’s trip will include a 20-hour train journey, during which he will travel on the overnight train ‘Rail Force One’. This specially designed train offers a safe and comfortable journey through war-torn Ukraine, equipped with advanced safety features, luxurious amenities and executive-level work and relaxation facilities. Rail Force One Rail Force One stands for “iron diplomacy,” a term coined by Ukrainian Railways CEO Alexander Kamyshin. Since the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s rail network has become the country’s diplomatic highway due to canceled commercial air links and dangerous skies. More than 200 foreign diplomatic missions have already arrived in Ukraine by train. This train carried world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Other world leaders such as Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak and Giorgia Meloni also took the train to kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regularly uses the railway network for his diplomatic missions abroad. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is the only G7 leader who has not yet visited Ukraine by train. Inside “Rail Force One” The interior of the Train Force One is a sight to behold, befitting the prestige of its prestigious guests. It features wood-panelled cabins with everything needed for work and relaxation. Amenities include a spacious table for high-stakes meetings, a plush sofa and a wall-mounted television. Comfortable sleeping arrangements are also provided. These luxury carriages were originally built in 2014 to accommodate tourists visiting Crimea. However, after Russia annexed the peninsula, they were repurposed to safely transport world leaders and VIPs across the war-torn country. The Ukrainian railway network Ukraine's railway network is one of the largest in the world, with a length of almost 25,000 km. Ukrzaliznytsia, the state-owned railway company, is a key transport hub, ranking sixth in the world for passenger transport and seventh in freight transport. The network, built before the Soviet era, uses a broad gauge, different from the standard gauge used in most European countries. Although cross-border connections with Russia have been destroyed, Ukrzaliznytsia still connects neighboring countries such as Moldova, Poland and Romania. To overcome the gauge differences, sections of previously disused lines have been rebuilt and the infrastructure has been repaired at 11 border crossings. This effort is essential for the transportation of passengers and goods, including Ukrainian grain exports. In 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 28.9 million tons of grain, mainly for export, and almost 60 million tons of cargo. The company also transported 17.1 million passengers via long-distance trains, mainly sleeper trains. Beyond transportation, Ukrzaliznytsia has played a critical role in the evacuation of refugees, helping four million people reach safety in 2022, a quarter of whom were children. The company has also transported nearly 336,000 tons of humanitarian aid and evacuated 2,500 civilians to receive medical care by train. Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine is being closely watched as India positions itself as a neutral party in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. After meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ukraine on August 23. Prime Minister Modi will leave for Ukraine on August 22, after meetings in Poland, and arrive in kyiv on August 23. He will spend about seven hours in Ukraine, discussing issues with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before returning to Poland on the same train.

