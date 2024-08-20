US trial begins over Mao's secretary's diaries

Getty Images Li Rui was a former secretary of Mao Zedong and a vocal critic of the government.

A trial has begun in California over whether Stanford University can keep the diaries of a senior Chinese official, in a case billed as a fight against Chinese government censorship. The diaries belong to the late Li Rui, former secretary to China's Communist founder Mao Zedong. After Li's death in 2019, his widow sued to have the documents returned to Beijing, claiming they belonged to her. Stanford rejects the claim, saying Li, who had criticized the Chinese government, donated his journals to the university because he feared they would be destroyed by the Chinese Communist Party.

The diaries, written between 1935 and 2018, cover much of the period of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime. During those eight tumultuous decades, China emerged from isolation and poverty to become indispensable to the global economy. “If [the diaries] “If they go back to China, they will be banned… China does not have a good record of criticizing party leaders,” Mark Litvack, one of Stanford's lawyers, told the BBC before the trial began. The BBC has contacted lawyers representing Mr Li's widow Zhang Yuzhen for comment. A prominent CCP figure known for his reformist views, Mr. Li was both revered and shunned by the party.

As an outspoken young cadre, he caught the attention of Mao, who made him one of his personal secretaries in the mid-1950s. But the position was short-lived. After criticizing Mao's views at a political meeting, Li was expelled from the party and spent years in prison. He was among hundreds of party officials and public figures, including close allies of Mao, who turned against the volatile leader. Like some of them, Li returned to prominence after Mao's death in 1976. He oversaw the Ministry of Hydroelectric Power and a CCP department that selected officials for key posts. Within the party, he was allied with the more liberal and open-minded faction that advocated reform. After his retirement, he continued to press the party for reforms. But his harsh and virulent criticism of the leadership, including President Xi Jinping, was a failure. that he sent back “Poorly educated,” he angered the government. His writings were censored and his books banned in China. As a party member, however, he continued to be treated with respect and enjoyed privileges. Upon his death, he was given a state funeral. Throughout his journey through the ranks of power, he meticulously recorded his observations on party politics and key events from its newspapers. These include: his account of the Tiananmen massacrewhich he witnessed from a balcony overlooking the square and which he titled “black weekend” in English in his diary. It is an extremely sensitive subject that is rarely discussed in China. His daughter, Li Nanyang, began donating his papers, including his diaries, to the Hoover Institution at Stanford in 2014, while he was still alive. In a 2019 interview with BBC China after his death, she said it was in fulfillment of her father's wishes. That year, Ms. Zhang filed a lawsuit against Li Nanyang, her daughter-in-law, in China.

Getty Images Mao Zedong ruled China for 27 years