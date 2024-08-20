Trump campaign airs grievances as Democratic convention begins





Former President Trump lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, criticizing her father, falsely saying she was recruiting undocumented immigrants to vote and claiming Democrats overthrew President Biden in an illegal coup.

His remarks were delivered at a manufacturing company in York, Pennsylvania, in what was billed as a speech on the economy.

“Kamala has no idea what she’s doing,” Trump said. “Her father is a Marxist professor, and I think he taught her well… I wonder if they knew that when they overthrew Joe Biden, or did a coup?”

The speech, part of a tour of key states this week, came on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

In criticizing Harris' Jamaican father, Donald Harris, the first black man to earn a tenured position in Stanford University's economics department and a leading scholar of Marxist theory, Trump once again engaged in the kind of rally-style personal attacks and conspiratorial claims that have undermined his message at events billed as political speeches.

In recent days, Trump has insulted Harris' appearance by saying he was much better looking than she was, falsely claimed that images of her crowd were generated by artificial intelligence and questioned whether she was really black.

On Monday, Trump, who is trying to regain national attention following Harris' surge in the polls, said she wanted to be promoted to job killer in chief and falsely alleged that she was recruiting undocumented immigrants to vote.

They are enlisting people right now… and they don't care about the laws, he said.

Trump, who was convicted this year of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by bribing an adult film actor, added that the only person being prosecuted is the one who talks about an unfair election.

But when you steal, rob, kill and do so many other things, when you sell drugs and destroy people's lives, nothing happens to you under Kamala, he said.

On the economy, Trump has promised to increase fracking, quickly approve new energy infrastructure, and build, buy and hire Americans.

Trump is scheduled to travel to Detroit on Tuesday to discuss crime, to Asheboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday to discuss national security, and to the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County, Arizona, on Thursday to discuss immigration. He is scheduled to discuss his tax-free tipping plan at events in Glendale, Arizona, and Las Vegas on Friday.

On Monday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), campaigning for the president at the Trump Hotel & Tower in Chicago, repeated Trump's false claim of an illegal coup.

“They're going to officially throw the president out tonight,” Johnson said of the first night of the Democratic convention. Their coup is successful. Their nominee will be someone who didn't get a single vote in the primary. They call that defending democracy?

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, in a speech Monday at DiSorb Systems, a Philadelphia company that makes waste management products, lambasted the Biden-Harris administration for inflation and high grocery and gasoline prices.

He said Trump would stop the reckless spending of the Kamala Harris administration, roll back the ridiculous regulations that make it hard to make and build things, and drill, baby, drill to bring down energy costs.

Vance, a former Marine, also continued his attacks on the military service of Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whom he accused of stealing his courage and avoiding a tour in Iraq. Walz served 24 years in the National Guard before retiring to run for Congress in 2005, months before his unit was ordered to deploy. In 2018, Walz, who has never been in a combat zone, mentioned weapons of war, which I carried during the war. (Harris’ campaign said he misspoke.)

Before the campaign ends, Tim Walz will talk about how he carried an M16 through the jungles of Vietnam, Vance said Monday.

The closest Tim Walz ever came to combat … was when he let rioters burn Minneapolis after the police killing of George Floyd, said Vance, who was deployed to Iraq for six months in 2005 and did not see combat.

In Chicago, the Democratic National Convention opened just a month after Trump received a hero's welcome at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, appearing with a bandage over his right ear after surviving an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Three days after the Republican convention ended, Biden, who had faced mounting pressure from Democrats to resign after a disastrous debate performance in which he fainted and struggled to finish his sentences, dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris.

About half of American adults have a favorable view of Harris, while 41% have a favorable view of Trump, according to a poll released Monday by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Trump is viewed more favorably by men. Harris is viewed more favorably by women.

